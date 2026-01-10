Church Defies Texas Governor with Rainbow Steps That Can’t Be Erased

Texas might be trying to wash away its rainbow, but Oak Lawn United Methodist Church in Dallas? They’re not just standing their ground—they’re strutting in it, one colorful step at a time. Thanks to a green light from the Dallas Landmark Commission, the church’s bold, rainbow-painted front steps are here to stay—for at least the next three years. Talk about adding some flare to faith.

This isn’t just about paint; it’s about a loud, unapologetic act of defiance against Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s executive order. Abbott’s directive aimed to scrub political or activist symbols from public spaces, but Oak Lawn UMC said, “Not on our watch.” Last October, they rolled out the rainbow as a glorious middle finger to those oppressive policies. Their message? “The governor may remove a rainbow from a roadway, but he cannot erase the image of God in God’s people.”

Church with Rainbow Steps: More Than Just a Pretty Paint Job

Those steps aren’t just for show—they’re a powerful visual protest, a commitment to inclusivity, and a shout-out to anyone who’s ever felt left out. Oak Lawn UMC’s “Reconciling congregation” doesn’t just talk about love; they live it. With a history that goes back over a century, they’ve earned their spot as a staple in Dallas, both architecturally (hello, Gothic design) and spiritually. Their motto? “No exceptions, no fine print—just open arms and open hearts.”

And Rev. Rachel Griffin-Allison isn’t having any of the silence that’s been imposed on the community: “Silence is not neutral,” she said, before adding that the rainbow steps are a “visible witness to the gospel we preach—that every person is created in the image of God and worthy of safety, dignity, and belonging.” Preach, Rachel!

More Than Just a Colorful Staircase

What’s happening outside Oak Lawn UMC is just the tip of the glittery iceberg. Inside, things are just as rainbow-colored. With three openly LGBT pastors leading the charge, the church is a hotbed of activism, inclusion, and good old-fashioned kindness. Their Sacred Resistance ministry is a literal lifeline for the community, offering everything from meals for the homeless to a clothing closet that ensures everyone, no matter their gender, gets the clothes that affirm who they are. Talk about walking the walk.

And if you think they’re stopping at just being a church, think again. In 2022, they broke even more boundaries by appointing two LGBT pastors—Isabel Marquez and Ryan Wager—after the United Methodist Church flat-out said, “Nope.” Oak Lawn said, “We got this,” and made history while doing it.

A Temporary Art Installation with Permanent Impact

Sure, the rainbow-painted steps are temporary (for now), but the impact? Oh, that’s lasting. With approval from the Dallas Landmark Commission, those steps will remain for the next three years, standing as a constant reminder of the church’s fierce defiance and support for the LGBT community. This is what it looks like when love refuses to be erased.

In a state where “religious freedom” is often weaponized to push people into the closet, Oak Lawn UMC is proving that faith isn’t about silencing voices—it’s about amplifying them. And trust, there’s no amount of political red tape that can erase the message they’re sending.

So here’s the thing: the rainbow isn’t just a color, it’s a revolution. And Oak Lawn UMC is leading the parade.

Those rainbow steps may be temporary, but the message? It’s sticking around longer than your ex’s “I’m sorry” texts. Texas can try, but Oak Lawn’s rainbow is here to stay—loud, proud, and totally unrepentant.

Source: Christian Post