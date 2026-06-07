Clark Kent Vibes + Big Blue + More Eye Candy

Written by Randy Slovacek
Randy Slovacek

Randy, a senior editor, has been with Instinct Magazine since 2018. He is also the writer/editor of The Randy Report (GLAAD Media Award nominee for Outstanding Blog), which covers the daily news cycle...

All Articles by Randy Slovacek

Published Jun 7, 2026

google preferred source badge dark

Steven Romo giving Clark Kent vibes, plus Ricky Martin, Jonathan Houston and more InstaHunks

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week, beginning with Jonathan Houston getting ready for sun-time:

Jonathan

Dani Garrido beached it:

Dani

Matteo took a little trip:

Matteo

Sterling Walker smiled for the camera:

Sterling

DJ Lord Izac enjoyed Provincetown:

Lord

Clark Kent Vibes + Down In The Dirt + Big Blue

News guy Steven Romo giving Clark Kent vibes:

StevenR

Patrick McDonald got down in the dirt:

Patrick

Mike gave new meaning to “big blue:”

Mike

Mowafak hit the pool in Montenegro:

Mowafak

Bruno got his Pride on:

Bruno

Ricky Martin likes apples:

RickyM

Mehcad Brooks has a crown and he’s not afraid to use it:

Mehcad

Chris Appleton shared bts pics from shooting Baywatch:

ChrisA

Sascha is ready for summer:

Sascha

Mark Mooney paused for a pic:

mark

‘Magic Mike Live’ dancer Sebastian flexed (with tongue):

Dino

Leave a Comment