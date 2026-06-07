Clark Kent Vibes + Big Blue + More Eye Candy

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week, beginning with Jonathan Houston getting ready for sun-time:

Dani Garrido beached it:

Matteo took a little trip:

Sterling Walker smiled for the camera:

DJ Lord Izac enjoyed Provincetown:

Clark Kent Vibes + Down In The Dirt + Big Blue

News guy Steven Romo giving Clark Kent vibes:

Patrick McDonald got down in the dirt:

Mike gave new meaning to “big blue:”

Mowafak hit the pool in Montenegro:

Bruno got his Pride on:

Ricky Martin likes apples:

Mehcad Brooks has a crown and he’s not afraid to use it:

Chris Appleton shared bts pics from shooting Baywatch:

Sascha is ready for summer:

Mark Mooney paused for a pic:

‘Magic Mike Live’ dancer Sebastian flexed (with tongue):