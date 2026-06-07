Clark Kent Vibes + Big Blue + More Eye Candy

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week, beginning with Jonathan Houston getting ready for sun-time:
Dani Garrido beached it:
Matteo took a little trip:
Sterling Walker smiled for the camera:
DJ Lord Izac enjoyed Provincetown:
Clark Kent Vibes + Down In The Dirt + Big Blue
News guy Steven Romo giving Clark Kent vibes:
Patrick McDonald got down in the dirt:
Mike gave new meaning to “big blue:”
Mowafak hit the pool in Montenegro:
Bruno got his Pride on:
Ricky Martin likes apples:
Mehcad Brooks has a crown and he’s not afraid to use it:
Chris Appleton shared bts pics from shooting Baywatch:
Sascha is ready for summer:
Mark Mooney paused for a pic:
‘Magic Mike Live’ dancer Sebastian flexed (with tongue):