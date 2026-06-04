Cleo Berry: AMC Thriller ‘Long Time Listener,’ + Black Queer Identity

Cleo Berry is the kind of actor who radiates a specific, undeniable energy—what he calls his “Cleoisms”. Originally hailing from Little Rock, Arkansas, Berry traded the South for the neon lights of New York City for college before eventually landing in Hollywood. With a career built on guest spots and recurring roles where he often played the “funny sidekick,” Berry is currently having a massive breakout moment. Whether he’s starring in the noir thriller Long Time Listener on AMC’s All Black network or voicing a character in a massive upcoming video game, Berry is proving that he is far more than just comic relief.

We sat down with Cleo to talk about his recent success, his role in Long Time Listener, his vibrant personal style, and why it’s time for queer Black characters to have their own secrets and arcs.

On Stepping Into a Lead in Long Time Listener

In the new thriller Long Time Listener, Cleo plays Max, a role that was offered to him directly by director Danielle Nicolet. “I read it and I immediately texted her back after two hours,” Berry recalls. “I was like, I love Max. I want this role. Give it to me”.

When a true-crime podcaster becomes the target of a mysterious “long time listener,” fame quickly turns deadly. Pulled into a web of secrets that grow darker by the minute, she faces long-buried truths that blur the line between storyteller and victim… and raises one terrifying question: Who’s really in control of the story?

For Berry, Max represents a shift away from the “accessory” characters often found in Hollywood. “Most of my career I have been the sidekick. I have been the funny guy,” he admits. “But being able to have an arc, being able to have a secret, being able to show the audience something that they didn’t think that I had available in me… it’s amazing”.

Living in “Unmello Yellow”

If you ever get a glimpse of Cleo’s Hollywood home, you’ll notice a very specific vibe. His dining room is painted a shade called “Unmello Yellow,” a color he chose after four hours in a hardware store. “I like a hello sort of welcome when I wake up and look at the world,” he says of the bright pop of color. It’s a perfect reflection of his current state of mind: “Cleo is very happy”.

Finding His Authentic Self

Authenticity didn’t come overnight. Berry notes that moving from Arkansas to NYC was the catalyst for his self-discovery. “I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I am not on the outskirts of society. I am part of society… and I am free to be me in all of my color and my size and my voice'”.

However, the industry hasn’t always been as welcoming. He reveals that at various points in his career, he felt the need to “hide” his authentic self to secure certain roles. Now, he’s using those experiences to fuel his own creative work.

What’s Next: Jared and Beyond

Cleo isn’t just waiting for the phone to ring; he’s writing, directing, and starring in his own projects. His upcoming short film, Jared, is a deeply personal story about a “Black elder millennial who is traversing the gay [world] for the first time in his life during a divorce from a woman”.

Between his own films, a second season of his talk show The Moment, and a secret voice-acting role in a major video game, Cleo Berry is staying busy. As he puts it, he’s ready to be the “chosen chameleon” of Hollywood, finally stepping out of the shadows and into the (unmello) yellow light.

For More on Cleo, you can stalk him at his website TheCleoBerry.com, where you will find recent news, past film/tv/theatre work, reviews, as well as info on his entertainment talk show, “THE MOMENT with Cleo Berry” and his short film, JARED. The first narrative project that he wrote, directed and starred in for Berry Good Entertainment. The LGBTQ+ dramedy is dropping SUMMER 2026.

Cleo can be found over at Instagram and other socials using the handle @TheCleoBerry .

Full Cole Berry Interview Below

I had a wonderful time with Cleo. Below is our full chat where we talk just about everything from Long Time Listener, gay characters, more unmellow yellow, love and the apps, Brandy, and being happy.

And since Long Time Listener was what brought us to know Cleo, here are some more pics from the television movie.