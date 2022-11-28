‘CMBYN’ Director Reveals a Possibility for Armie Hammer’s Character

‘Call Me by Your Name’ director Luca Guadagnino talked about a potential sequel for the 2017 romance film in a recent interview with Variety.

The 51-year-old Italian filmmaker expressed his hopes for a possible part two of the movie, and he also reportedly said that Armie Hammer’s character, Oliver, could still be included despite a number of allegations against the actor.

“I would love to make a second and third and fourth chapter of all my movies. Why? Because I truly love the actors I work with, so I want to repeat the joy of doing what we did together,” Guadagnino stated.

He added about the potential sequel of ‘Call Me by Your Name’ expressing,

“It’s a wish and a desire, and I have not made up my mind about what would be the story.”

More recently, the filmmaker reunited with Timothée Chalamet, who starred alongside Hammer in ‘Call Me by Your Name.’ Guadagnino directed the cannibal romance film ‘Bones and All,’ starring Chalamet and Taylor Russell, and it is now showing in cinemas.

The movie has been receiving a lot of positive reviews from the viewers so far, and here are some of their reactions on Twitter:

Bones And All is a phenomenal work of art. The film is so much more than a cannibal romance story, it’s a beautiful tale about acceptance and otherness. It’s a once in a lifetime experience, and is without a doubt my favorite film of 2022. #BonesAndAll pic.twitter.com/hFKYH6v42t — Cob 🥚 (@YaBoyCob) November 23, 2022

bones and all is one of the best movies i’ve seen in a long time wow pic.twitter.com/JrRbR73Av1 — 🖤🤍Fentywhore🤍🖤fan account (@Ialisarry) November 23, 2022

#BonesAndAll is beautiful, irresistible, engaging, horrifying and heartbreaking all at the same time. love (like cannibalism), will consume and annihilate you. taylor russell delivered one of the most lovely and endearing performances i’ve ever seen. 10/10 pic.twitter.com/w0Bz6FXQO9 — ladybug of inisherin (@DylanMescudi) November 23, 2022

Source: people.com