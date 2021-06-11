CNN’s Jeffrey Toobin Talks Getting Caught Masturbating On Zoom

He’s back!

CNN chief legal analyst and former New Yorker reporter Jeffery Toobin has returned to CNN after an 8-month absence. But what led to this long hiatus? Toobin was caught masturbating while on a Zoom call with coworkers from the New Yorker. Yes, it’s another case of being caught with your pants down while video chatting. Though, the masturbation part makes the situation a little harder to swallow.

Despite that, Toobin returned on Thursday, June 10, and spoke to Alisyn Camerota while on CNN Newsroom.

“In October, you were on a Zoom call with your colleagues from the New Yorker magazine,” Camerota said to Toobin. “Everyone took a break for several minutes, during which time you were caught masturbating on camera. You were subsequently fired from that job, after 27 years of working there. And you, since then, have been on leave from CNN. Do I have all that right?”

“You got it all right,” Toobin responded. “Sad to say.”

After being confronted by Camerota, Toobin explained his side of the situation.

“I wasn’t thinking very well or very much,” Toobin explained. “And it was something that was inexplicable to me. I think one point — I wouldn’t exactly say in my defense, because nothing is really in my defense — I didn’t think I was on the call. I didn’t think other people could see me.”

He later added, “I thought that I had turned off the zoom call. Now, that’s not a defense. This was deeply moronic and indefensible. But that is part of the story. I have spent the seven subsequent months, miserable months in my life, I can certainly confess, trying to be a better person.”

Toobin then went on to note how he’s sure the New Yorker employees were shocked by his action. But, he hopes they know that it wasn’t intended for them and it was something he “would immediately regret.”

Toobin then launched into an official apology.

“I’m trying now to say how sorry I am, sincerely, in all seriousness,” Toobin said. “Above all, I am sorry to my wife and to my family. But I’m also sorry to the people on the Zoom call. I’m sorry to my former colleagues at the “New Yorker. I’m sorry to my current — fortunately, still — colleagues at CNN, and I’m sorry to the people who read my work and who watched me on CNN who thought I was a better person than this. And so I’ve got a lot to rebuild, but I feel very privileged and very lucky that I’m going to be able to try to do that.”

Afterward, Toobin and Camerota continued to talk about the incident for several more minutes before moving onto other topics. That said, Toobin did make sure to say, “It is good to be back, and I hope to be a better person off camera as well as on camera.”

This incident is similar to the situation from two weeks ago. Canadian lawmaker William Amos was caught pantsless over Zoom for the second time. In April, Amos was caught nude during a legislative meeting. The policeman explained in a statement that he was changing into his work clothes after going for a jog. He says his camera was accidentally turned on while he was naked. The second time then happened at the end of May. That time, William Amos was filmed urinating while on a virtual session with the House of Commons.

“I am deeply embarrassed by my actions and the distress they may have caused anybody who witnessed them,” Amos explained in a second statement. “While accidental and not visible to the public, this was completely unacceptable and I apologize unreservedly.”

Amos then announced that he would be “temporarily” stepping down from his seat at the Veterans Affairs Committee and in his role as Parliamentary Secretary to Innovation, Science, and Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne.