Cody Simpson Wears Very Revealing Shorts While Out With Miley Cyrus

Not really sure if it was breezy outside, or maybe it was the way he was walking, but Cody Simpson definitely caught the attention of many during his most recent outing.

The Australian singer was spotted stocking up on groceries with his main squeeze Miley Cyrus in Los Angeles on Tuesday, June 9 (you can see pics of them here).

Cody and his buffed up body looked fantastic in just a t-shirt, grey shorts, sneakers and blue ankle socks as he and his ladylove made their way to the car. But WAIT!

One of the photos makes it look like he’s looming quite large beneath his shorts while he loaded up their vehicle with goodies. The, um, apparent bulge is so big that it appears like its almost hitting his wallet which is also very noticeable.

Britney Spears‘ handsome beau Sam Asghari had a similar shorts-related incident happen during their time in Miami last year.

Cody has been heating up the internet during his time in self-isolation over the past couple of months by posting a ton of delicious photos of him with little clothing on.

Other hunks who have done the same include Jwan Yosef, Ryan Phillippe and Joe Manganiello.