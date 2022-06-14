Cole Sprouse Punks His Publicity Team With A Very Ample Booty

Riverdale actor Cole Sprouse might want to think about rebooting Punk’D the MTV classic practical joke show based on Candid Camera, given his affinity for messing around with his followers on social media. His latest “may be a gag may be a real post” was a shout-out to his publicity team. The Suite Life of Zack & Cody actor bared it all for all to see, with a little twist; his posterior seemed to be altered a tiny bit. Take a look!

The Instagram post is about to pass the six million likes mark! The Five Feet Apart hunk has heard from some of his famous friends including Mark Indelicato, Skeet Ulrich, and Paris Hilton in the comments section, along with 83k others.

This photo has been in my favorites for a very long time so I’m glad you posted before I did – Mark Indelicato Why the long bottom – Dylan Baker keeping up with the sprouse – limelchert My eyes my eyes – imwolfie2

Sprouse took a lengthy break from social media during the COVID-19 pandemic stating in an Instagram post,

“I’ve never been the most active user of social media, but even the minor amount I had been engaging during quarantine had become a bit too taxing,”

Sprouse can currently be seen alongside Lana Condor in the HBO Max film Moonshot.