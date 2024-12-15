Colman Domingo Talks Netflix’s New Thriller Series ‘The Madness’

With sociopolitical tensions continuing to escalate across the country, Colman Domingo hopes his latest project can rise above the turmoil.

Playing Muncie Daniels in Netflix’s new thriller series The Madness, a political consultant-turned-TV pundit who is on the verge of losing his way. While on a work sabbatical in the Poconos, he stumbles upon the murder of a well-known white supremacist, and is now being framed for the crime. Forced to go on the run, Muncie finds himself in a desperate fight to clear his name and unravel a global conspiracy before time runs out. Along the way, he’ll reconnect with his family, find unlikely allies, and fight against disinformation in a post-truth age.

Advertisement

According to Academy Award-nominee, he wants audiences to “look at the whole picture,” especially in the wake of the 2024 presidential election.

In addition to Domingo, The Madness also stars Marsha Stephanie Blake, Gabrielle Graham, John Ortiz, Tamsin Topolski, and Thaddeus J.Mixson.

Advertisement

Instinct recently caught up with Domingo to talk more about his starring role and why he wanted to be involved with The Madness, as well as how timely the series is and words of advice/comfort he can offer to those who are worried about the incoming presidential administration.

Check out the full video interview below.

Colman Domingo…

Advertisement

Follow Domingo: Instagram