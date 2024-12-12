2025 is Going to be Another Big Year for Colman Domingo

Oscar-nominated and Emmy-winning actor Colman Domingo is gearing up for a packed new year with projects like the Nat King Cole and Michael Jackson biopics, Euphoria, an unconfirmed Marvel project, and Colman’s feature directorial debut with Scandalous!

Back in October, the fashionable Colman was announced as one of the co-chairs of MET Gala’s 2025 Spring Exhibition: Superfine: Tailoring Black Style. He will be co-chairing alongside other influential artists and personalities such as A$AP Rocky, Pharrell, Lewis Hamilton, and honorary chair Lebron James, together with Vogue’s very own Anna Wintour. Even though Colman has only attended the prestigious event once, it was enough to make everyone notice his long-standing fashion powerhouse.

This year was also particularly special for Colman after being nominated for BAFTA, Screen Actors Guild Award, Golden Globe Awards, Satellite Awards, and Critics’ Choice Movie Awards for his role in Rustin, about the life of civil rights activitist Bayard Rustin (played by Domingo).

He was also nominated for the 2025 Golden Globes for Best Performance by a male actor for Sing Sing. After being recognized for his acting chops, it’s exciting to see Colman take on his next big project with a directorial debut through Scandalous! The movie tackles the short-lived, passionate, and scandalous relationship between actress Kim Novak and singer Sammy Davis Jr. Domingo says of the film:

“Hopefully we’ll make a beautiful, sweet film that’s really about the possibility of love, but under many eyes, trying to have privacy, trying to have love, trying to have a life.”

Domingo’s Euphoria co-star Sydney Sweeney has been in talks to play Novak while David Jonsson will be playing Sammy Davis Jr. They’re slated to shoot the film after Domingo and Sweeney wraps up filming Euphoria Season 3 in 2025, Deadline reports.

Colman has also poured his heart into another biopic, this time about the unforgettable Michael Jackson, in the movie aptly title Michael, where he will be starring as Joe Jackson, the Jackson patriarch. The movie is slated to be released in October 2025.

In another directorial effort, Colman confirmed with Deadline that he will also be focusing on his Nat King Cole biopic in the latter half of 2025, which he says has already been “financed and put together.”

The Emmy-winning actor is also currently in talks with the MCU to fill in a role of his choosing. In an exclusive interview with Screen Geeks, he confirms that he’s been talking to Marvel executives about a future role in the MCU. Although there haven’t been any specific roles offered, the studio looks like it’s very much interested in having Domingo be a part of their cinematic universe. Domingo tells Screen Geeks:

“I have had a meeting with Marvel, yes. But it wasn’t specifically about anything. They literally sat down and said, “What do you want to do?” And I said, “I don’t know. What do you got for me?” He adds, “I just wouldn’t want it to be right. And something that is created for me and something where I feel like I can give something of myself to. So we’ll find out what that is. I don’t know what it is yet, but I’m patient.”

Coleman won’t be stopping there; he’s also confirmed to be a part of Steven Spielberg’s 2025 mysterious “event movie” about a “UFO film based on his [Spielberg] own original idea” that is projected to be released in 2026. Colman Domingo is a true powerhouse of talent. With accolades and nominations pouring in, his upcoming directorial debut on the horizon, and a slate of exciting movies and shows in his future, it’s clear that Colman Domingo’s star is only set to shine brighter with each new achievement.