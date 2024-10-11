Colton Brown-Underwood’s Struggles Before Coming Out

Colton Brown-Underwood and husband Jordan C. Brown recently welcomed their son Bishop into the world, but before their bundle of joy came into their lives, Colton went through dark times during the pandemic.

In an exclusive interview with People magazine, Colton revealed that he attempted to commit suicide, but thankfully the attempt was unsuccessful. Brown-Underwood, who lives in LA, said that as soon as he woke up, he realized he needed help and that he immediately drove from his home in LA to his parents’ home in Colorado. The Bachelor alum told his parents what had happened and the week after he was already seeking professional help.

“I think I knew deep down for a while that I was struggling, but I couldn’t say it out loud. I couldn’t even say it to myself, and unfortunately it got to be so much that I had that failed suicide attempt.”

Brown-Underwood’s struggles can be traced back to trying to appear straight in public, even appearing in quite a few dating shows like Bachelor in Paradise, The Bachelor, and The Bachelorette.

“I wasn’t living my most authentic life. I was sort of hiding myself and had a lot of shame and guilt around who I was.”

On mental health, Brown-Underwood says that acknowledging his mental health struggles, seeking help, and leaning on loved ones helped him to move forward in life. The new Chief Community Officer for the free mental health app WhiteFlag has this to say to everyone who is struggling with their mental health:

“They need to be able to be free of the stigma and the shame that a lot of people always carry around the words ‘mental health,’ and get properly diagnosed. I think that’s the first step to healing: being vulnerable enough to ask for help.”

Colton is now living a happier life with his husband and son Bishop, sharing moments with his son on Instagram. As an advocate for mental health and as a new dad, Colton said he wants to “break barriers down” for his son and to “contribute to a world that my son’s going to grow up in.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with their mental health, don’t hesitate to ask for help. You can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 for support.

