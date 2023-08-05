Colton Haynes & James Scully Talk About Touching Gay Romance in MV

Out actors Colton Haynes and James Scully are starring as lovers in Tyler Childers’ music video for his new song “In Your Love”.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, the two stars and acclaimed author Silas House talked about the powerful LGBTQ+ representation in the music video, as well as Childers’ “true allyship.”

“This video not only delivers on the story, but also shines a spotlight on a community that really hasn’t had a spotlight shined on it in this genre of music. If I was a kid and seeing something like that, maybe it wouldn’t have been so difficult for me, and maybe it would have made me feel a lot more accepted. That might sound a little corny or grandiose, because it’s a music video, but things like that really do matter,” Haynes expressed.

Meanwhile, Scully stated:

“For those kids growing up in those places, it’s like, ‘If I’m so wrong and broken and sick, why is Tyler Childers writing a song about the endurance of my love?’ In this day and age where everything is so muddied and watered down and confused, Tyler has real, tangible power and desire to heal people and fix things. There’s only, like, six other people I can think of like that right now.”

Moreover, House wrote the storyline for Childers’ “In Your Love” music video.

“He [Childers] said he would like to have it be a gay love story, mainly because his first cousin who’s like a brother to him is gay, and he wanted him to see himself in a country music video. When he said that, I just thought, ‘So many other people have never seen themselves in a country music video. This would be pretty incredible, to have that kind of representation,’” the author told the outlet.

And that’s how House and his journalist husband, Jason Kyle Howard, came up with the moving love story of two coal miners in 1950s Appalachia…

You can watch Childers’ touching “In Your Love” music video here:

