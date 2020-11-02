Comedian Brings Her Hilarious Trump Lip-Syncs to New Netflix Special

How do you follow having a Twitter account with over 2 million followers and TikTok videos with average views at over 1 million? If you’re Sarah Cooper, you follow all that with your own Netflix comedy special.

Sarah Cooper rose to fame earlier this year on TikTok with her unique take on Donald Trump’s interactions with the press as well as the daily White House Coronavirus Task Force briefings.

How to medical pic.twitter.com/0EDqJcy38p — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) April 24, 2020

It didn’t take long for people to take notice and share her videos across social media. Cooper’s TikTok success translated into guest-hosting ABC’s late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live, while the show’s titular host was taking a vacation.

Cooper’s Netflix special, Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine, premiered on the streaming platform on October 27th and not only does it have Cooper’s signature style of lip-syncing President Donald Trump’s own words, but it has some major celebrity cameos. Some of the celebrities appearing in Cooper’s Netflix special are Fred Armisen, Maya Rudolph, Jonathan Van Ness, Jane Lynch, Helen Mirren, and many more.

In Everything’s Fine, Cooper pokes fun at QAnon, Karens, the insanity of 2020, and “The Tape.” Many of you will remember in 2016 a tape surfaced of Trump and Access Hollywood’s Billy Bush talking about Days of Our Lives actress Arianne Zucker in the most inappropriate way. It was this tape that brought us the phrase “grab ‘em by the pussy.” Cooper uses the full audio from the Access Hollywood tape, and she, along with Dame Helen Mirren, creates their own ‘locker room’ talk. A preview of the recreation can be seen below.

Everything’s Fine also manages to capture the anxiety over the nonstop absurdities of 2020 perfectly in both subtle and obvious ways.

Sources: Washington Post, Netflix is a Joke Official YouTube Channel, Jimmy Kimmel Live Official YouTube Channel

Writer’s Note: This is the opinion of one contributing writer and may not reflect the views of Instinct Magazine itself or fellow contributors