‘Controlling Britney Spears’ Digs Deeper In Conservartorship Scandal

“Controlling Britney Spears” the sequel to the blockbuster documentary “Framing Britney Spears,” premieres tonight on FX and Hulu. “Framing Britney Spears” was released earlier this year and quickly became a pop culture sensation. The documentary reinvigorated interest in the almost two decade long conservatorship Spears has been under. Public response to the documentary was massive with “We are sorry Britney” trending on Twitter in the days after the movie’s release.

The follow-up documentary is again directed by Samantha Stark. She released a statement about the sequel,

When Britney spoke publicly about her conservatorship in detail for the first time during a court hearing in June, she said a reason she hadn’t spoken up earlier is she didn’t think people would believe her. She said she felt abused under the conservatorship and questioned whether the judge thought she was lying. Britney’s speech motivated the people in this film to seek us out to share their stories — at great risk to themselves — because they felt compelled to back up what Britney was saying with evidence they had or moments they witnessed.”

Stark posted a clip from the upcoming documentary to her Instagram,

Producer Liz Day also released a statement, “Britney’s situation raises a lot of important questions about the conservatorship system at large and whether it is working properly. We felt that it was in the public interest to examine that.”

This new documentary premieres days before Netflix’s Britney documentary, “Britney V. Spears,” which will drop on Tuesday September 28th. Here is the trailer,

FX released a statement detailing the synoposis of tonight’s documentary, mentioning,

“how the conservatorship has controlled her life has never been revealed. Now, in this New York Times investigation, a portrait emerges of an intense surveillance apparatus that monitored every move she made.”

TV Line reported that,

“The next court hearing in Spears’ conservatorship case is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 29, where a judge is expected to hear the pop star’s request to have her father from the conservatorship, as well as her father’s petition to terminate the conservatorship altogether.”

