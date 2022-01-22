Coolidge Thanks The ‘Breathin’ Singer For Putting Her In This Video..

White Lotus actress Jennifer Coolidge, 61, recently opened up about a time when her career wasn’t as red hot as it is now. The hilarious scene-stealer spoke to Jimmy Fallon during an appearance on his show Thursday night. The Single All the Way actress remembered the leaner years in her career saying,

“I was going through a dead zone — not much was going on.”

The Legally Blonde star credits an unlikely pop diva for rescuing her career: No Tears Left To Cry singer Arianna Grande! Way back in 2018, the Break Free singer, 28, did an impression of Coolidge on The Jimmy Fallon Show.

After the clip went viral the Best in Show actress and The Voice judge became fast friends, DMing each other on Instagram. Coolidge made the first move,

“I was like, ‘No! She’s got 260 million followers! Those are robots. The robots answer the DMs. I did it anyway and then this response came back and then the next thing you know, I was like going to her house getting a wardrobe fitting.”

The wardrobe fitting Coolidge is talking about was for the video for Grande’s massive hit, thank u, next. The 2018 video which has been viewed on YouTube a whopping 697 MILLION times references numerous beloved movies including, Mean Girls, Bring It On, 13 Going on 30, and Coolidge’s Legally Blonde. Numerous other celebrities also make appearances in the video including Troye Sivan, Kris Kardashian, Matt Bennett, and Johnathan Bennet.

Since the video dropped Coolidge has been booking one high-profile gig after another including the Oscar-winning Promising Young Woman. Buzz is building around her performance in THE show of last summer The White Lotus. Could that role earn Coolidge her first-ever Emmy nomination?

Check out the full clip of Coolidge and Fallon from Thursday night’s show below.

Sources: New York Post