Cooper Koch Was Told “Gay Voice” Would Ruin His Career

Dumb.

Imagine becoming one of Netflix’s biggest stars and having had an acting coach tell you not to use your real voice because it sounded too gay.

This is the case for Cooper Koch, age 28, who’s currently enjoying his breakout role as Erik Menendez in Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story.

The show remained in the top 10 on Netflix for more than a month and re-examines the real-life double-murder case that shocked the world in 1989.

During the October 14 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen – where Cooper also revealed his manhood in the shower scenes was not a prosthetic (read about it here) – the model and heartthrob also divulged a previous acting coach hated his real voice.

The acting coach, of course, told him to hide his voice as “sounding gay” would hurt his chances of making it in Hollywood.

Per Entertainment Weekly, Koch told Cohen:

I was so stunned by it at the time. It was before the class even started, and then I had to go through class. She then proceeded to tell the entire class the conversation we had, and all the students are looking at me like, ‘Oh my god, aww.’

Couldn’t be me. I would have walked out of the class because no good teacher should make a student feel ashamed of themselves. It also couldn’t be me because, after his role in Monsters, Cooper could read the phone book to me, and I’d still be aroused…

And to keep being dramatic, what is a “gay voice” exactly? What does “gay” sound like? All voices sound different and as long as you haven’t been living in seclusion, then you know some voices are deeper than others. Judging anyone by their voice is dangerous and wrong.

At least Cooper didn’t take the opinion to heart. He went on to star in several horror films, a handful of Christmas movies, a Miley Cyrus music video and is currently signed to United Talent Agency.

Also… smash, obviously.

