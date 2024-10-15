Cooper Koch Bares All: Netflix Star’s Nude Scene Secrets Revealed

Cooper Koch, star of the Netflix series “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story,” recently made waves with some candid revelations on Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.” The episode, which aired on October 14, 2024, featured Koch sharing behind-the-scenes secrets that have set social media abuzz.

One of the most talked-about moments from the series was Koch’s full-frontal nudity scene. As Andy Cohen was counting down Hollywood’s “top five most iconic full-frontal moments,” Koch took the opportunity to clear the air:

“Just to say, mine was not a prosthetic,” Koch announced, catching Cohen off guard. The host, known for his quick wit, responded, “Well, that was going to be my next question. Congratulations to you, Cooper. You’re very blessed, aren’t you?” Koch, maintaining his composure with a cheeky smile, simply replied, “Well hung.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Watch What Happens Live! (@bravowwhl)

It’s worth noting that this isn’t Koch’s first foray into full-frontal nudity on screen. Fans may recall his similar bold performance in the horror movie “Swallowed,” demonstrating the actor’s commitment to his craft and willingness to push boundaries in his roles.

During the segment “Clubhouse of Horrors,” Cohen posed an intriguing question: “What’s the scariest part of doing full frontal?” Koch’s answer provided a glimpse into the less glamorous side of filming such scenes:

“It’s not scary, I would say it’s just more uncomfortable at first and it’s very cold, especially in the shower,” he explained. Koch added that while the water started warm, it quickly cooled down during filming.

Koch’s candid responses on “Watch What Happens Live” have certainly given fans of “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story” some juicy behind-the-scenes insights.

Watch the interview:

