Corentin Fila Joins ‘The White Lotus’ Season 4

The next season of The White Lotus is already generating buzz, and one of the most exciting new additions to the cast is French actor Corentin Fila. At 37, Fila has quietly built an impressive start to his career across European cinema and streaming television—and LGBTQ+ audiences may already recognize him from several memorable roles.

With model-worthy looks, a thoughtful approach to acting, and a résumé that includes queer coming-of-age films, fashion dramas, and even an escort series, Fila brings both depth and intrigue to the HBO franchise. Before he checks into the next White Lotus resort, here are six things to know about him.

1. Fila Didn’t Start Acting Until His 20s

Unlike many actors who grow up performing, Fila came to acting relatively late.

Born September 28, 1988, in France, he originally pursued a degree in economics at Paris-Descartes University while working as a model. But his career path changed after seeing a performance of Peter Brook’s play The Suit, performed by South African actors. Inspired, he enrolled at the Cours Florent acting school in Paris in 2012—and the rest is history.

2. His Breakout Role Earned Major Award Nominations

Fila’s first big screen breakthrough came in 2016 with the French coming-of-age drama Being 17 (Quand on a 17 ans). He played Thomas, a teenager navigating identity, love, and the complicated emotions of first romance and figuring out who you are.

The role immediately earned him critical acclaim, including a César Award nomination for Most Promising Actor and a Lumière Award nomination for Best Male Revelation, making him a rising star in French cinema—and a queer icon for fans of LGBTQ+ storytelling.

3. LGBTQ+ Roles Are Already Part of His Career

Fila has continued to choose roles that resonate with LGBTQ+ audiences. In 2024, he appeared in Apple TV+’s fashion drama La Maison, portraying Solal Batetana, a character who embarks on a steamy affair with a male coworker.

He also starred in the French Amazon Prime Video series Escort Boys, playing a farmer-turned-escort navigating unexpected intimacy. Fila’s talent for portraying vulnerability and connection has made him a standout in queer-themed projects.

4. Fila Is Joining a Star-Studded White Lotus Season 4 Cast

Of course, the biggest news surrounding Fila right now is his upcoming role in Season 4 of The White Lotus.

While HBO is keeping plot details tightly under wraps, the new season will be set in France, including Paris and several luxurious locations along the French Riviera. Fila will join Vincent Cassel and Nadia Tereszkiewicz, along with previously announced cast members Sandra Bernhard, Helena Bonham Carter, Steve Coogan, Caleb Jonte Edwards, Dylan Ennis, Ari Graynor, Marissa Long, Alexander Ludwig, Chris Messina, and AJ Michalka.

The casting process is ongoing, so fans can expect more surprises before filming begins. With Fila’s skill and charm, many are already speculating about the drama—or scandal—he might bring to the luxurious resort.

5. He’s an Extrovert in Real Life

Some of Fila’s characters have been introverted or solitary, but in real life he’s quite the opposite. Speaking to Crash magazine, he explained:

“I am the opposite of this character at first glance. He is completely introverted, solitary, can’t express what he feels. In reality, I like being around a lot of people, partying, and I think I have a certain ease in expressing my feelings with people.”

His outgoing personality makes him a natural presence both on screen and off.

6. Modeling Was Just the Beginning

Before acting, Fila worked as a model, which helped him develop confidence in front of cameras. But he is clear that modeling and acting are very different:

“Modeling is more about attitude than embodiment. I find myself much more legitimate as an actor than as a model.”

He also cites a creative upbringing—his father was a documentary filmmaker and director—as shaping his artistic sensibilities, even if their relationship was complicated.

A New Face for The White Lotus

With his experience in LGBTQ+ roles, understated charm, and undeniable presence, Corentin Fila is an exciting addition to The White Lotus Season 4. Between French Riviera vistas, star-studded co-stars, and the drama the show is known for, it’s safe to say fans have plenty to look forward to—especially once Fila checks in.