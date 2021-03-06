Corey Johnson Secretly Starting Bid For NYC Comptroller

New York Council Speaker Corey Johnson is running for another government position.

According to the New York Post, Johnson has began the procedure for running for comptroller. New York City’s comptroller is the official who watches over the city’s budget. The comptroller does this by auditing government agencies and maintaining the city’s pension funds, which make up $240 billion in assets.

Despite not yet announcing his bid for the position, Corey Johnson has begun the process for his campaign. The Post confirmed that Johnson has begun petitioning to qualify for ballot status in the Democratic primary for comptroller. In addition, the 38-year-old is appearing as a candidate at a comptroller’s forum sponsored by the Jim Owles Liberal LGBT Democratic Club today, March 6.

“We are privileged to be the first organization in the city to host Council Speaker Johnson, a prospective candidate, along with Senator Benjamin, Council Member Lander, and Assembly Member Weprin,” Club President Allen Roskoff said in a statement.

In addition, Politico reports that Corey Johnson is in the midst of collecting a campaign team. This includes having Council staffer Anthony Perez, who would act as Johnson’s campaign manager. Johnson is also seeking out the help of consulting firm Red Horse Strategies.

While Johnson’s bid is promising, Johnson’s recent political past may influence the public’s vote. In January of 2019, Corey Johnson announced his interest in running for New York City mayor. But then in September of last year, Johnson pulled out of the election in order to protect his mental health. The politician stated that he needed a break due to the pressure and stress the coronavirus pandemic had placed on him.

“I’ve been open about my sobriety, which along with my partner and mother, has been instrumental to me during this difficult time,” he explained in a public statement. “I believe it’s important to be open about this as well. Too often mental health issues are shrouded in secrecy and stigmas, which causes people struggling with these issues to feel alone. I encourage anyone who is experiencing a mental health condition to seek help. I did and I am better for it.”

Despite that break being only half a year ago, Johnson seems to be ready to run for office again. With Johnson being term-limited, after serving eight years in the city coucil, it appears he’s hoping to jump to another government position. And now with $500,000 in his campaign treasury, according to the Campaign Finance Board and the NYPost, it looks like we know which position he has in his sights.

Source: New York Post, Politico,