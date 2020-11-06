Could ‘The Real Housewives of Miami’ Be Making A Comeback?

A decade and a half in, the Real Housewives franchise continues to be massively successful and widely popular, with franchises all over the United States, and spawning international spin-offs everywhere from Melbourne, Australia to Johannesburg, South Africa. Only two locales however, didn’t continue long term; The Real Housewives of D.C. made it one season (and most likely ended due to the cast member Michaele Salahi’s White House gate crashing incident becoming an international incident). The Real Housewives of Miami launched in 2011, with three seasons filming, and the third and final season (at the time) airing late in 2013. Until now?….

Fans have been clamoring for a return for the ladies of Miami since their series ended, and it looks like now they might be getting their wish. During an appearance on Danny Pellegrino’s Everything Iconic podcast, Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen disclosed that we may see more of the Sunshine State ladies sooner than later. “I have really been trying to get Peacock to pick up Miami,” Cohen said, speaking about NBC Universal’s new streaming service. “I don’t know if I’m allowed to say this. I don’t know where we are with that. I have to say the fans of Miami are still very vocal, and so I’ve been an advocate for Peacock bringing back Miami.”

As for why the show was not picked up for a fourth season, Cohen indicated that it just might be due to the unexpected turn of events involving a much beloved supporting player. “I think Miami as it was on Bravo really suffered from Mama Elsa not being around in season 3,” Cohen said. “She was very sick. I think she was a more important part of that show than people realized. The problem with the third season was that the ratings were declining as it went on and they went down for the reunion, which is usually the opposite of what happens. I think that went into the decision to not pick it up.”

Casting wise, most of the cast of all of the seasons is still present and accounted for in Florida. While model Joanna Krupa now lives in Los Angeles and is both married and a new mother, handbag mavens Lea Black hosts her own podcast, while Marysol Patton remains friendly with both Alexia Echevarria and Lisa Hochstein. Season 2 Housewife Ana Quincoces recently held a charity auction to raise funds for front line workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, where many Housewives from various cities contributed dresses. Previous cast members like Cristy Rice, dentist Karent Sierra and model Adriana de Moura all still reside in South Florida as well.

