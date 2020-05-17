Real Housewives Put Charity & Giving Back First For A Very Worthy Cause

It took just one Instagram post from a star of the much beloved (and even more missed The Real Housewives of Miami) for ladies from cities all over the Bravo-universe to galvanize and come together for an incredibly worthy cause. With a swift tag to Head Housewives Honcho Andy Cohen, former Miami Housewife (and Skinny Latina founder) Ana Quincoces made a personal plea to Cohen for Housewives from every city to donate one iconic reunion dress to be auctioned off. The funds would be used to benefit healthcare workers, their families and first responders. Quincoces herself started with her Ella Bella Rozio Custom Couture gown worth $2800.00! Quincoces told Bravo “I found myself with some free time on my hands, and while organizing my closet, happened upon my RHOM reunion dress,” explained Ana to BravoTV.com. “It dawned on me that many of the ladies from all the different franchises must have dresses that they would be willing to donate.”. Suddenly, #HousewivesInThisTogether was born.

Cohen himself donated a reunion suit of his own to the cause, which helped open the floodgates for Housewives from cities all over the country to start responding. Current Real Housewives of Beverly Hills lightning rod Denise Richards donated her first season reunion dress, saying to Daily Mail “my sister works at a hospital. Healthcare workers and first responders are the heroes”. Real Housewives of Potomac stunner Monique Samuels was one of the first to reach out and reached into her closet immediately saying ‘I’m so excited about what Ana is doing and even happier to participate”. She went on to say “‘Our healthcare workers are our soldiers right now and I’m forever grateful for the role they’re playing in our survival of this pandemic. They need our support now more than ever! I’m donating my season 4 reunion dress made by Australian designer Galanni.”

BravoTV.com reports so far, donors include RHOM ladies Ana, Joanna Krupa, Karent Sierra, Adriana de Moura, Marysol Patton and her late mother, Mama Elsa, and Alexia Echevarria. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast members Camille Grammer, Joyce Giraud de Ohoven, Kathryn Edwards, and Eileen Davidson have joined the efforts, as well. Caroline Manzo, Dina Manzo and Danielle Staub are among The Real Housewives of New Jersey women who have made donations, and The Real Housewives of New York City alum Jill Zarin chipped in, too. Karen Huger from The Real Housewives of Potomac is participating, as well as The Real Housewives of Orange County moms Emily Simpson, Heather Dubrow and Lizzie Rovsek.

Ana told The Daily Mail that the auction will occur when all of the dresses arrive. Clearly, based on the video below (posted only yesterday). the ladies are continuing their philanthropic efforts even in quarantine. Quincoces showcased dresses from The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Margaret Josephs, Jennifer Aydin, and The Real Housewives of D.C. star Lynda Erkiletian, among others.

Quincoces’ former Miami co-stars immediately joined the cause as well and summed it up best. “In this war with a virus so powerfully inhuman, we are reminded of how vulnerably human we are, how truly connected as a species we are, and how we must support each other in every possible way to win this battle,” alum Adriana de Moura said to Daily Mail. Fellow Miami castmates Karent Sierra and Joanna Krupa agree. “In these trying times, we see and realize what really matters. Coming together to help one another is what will help us get through this,” Sierra said. Krupa went on to say “We all need to get together and selflessly care for others during this tough time and give back to the true heroes that are risking their lives on a daily basis to keep us safe.”

