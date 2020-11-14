Courtney Act & Monét X Change ‘Death Drop’ Into London For Their West End Stage Debut!

Michelle Visage and Bianca Del Rio have shown off their chops on the London stage (both taking star turns in the West End sensation & Olivier-nominated Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, soon to be a feature film). While Visage & Del Rio have both gotten rave reviews for their turns on U.K. stage, two more RuPaul’s Drag Race legends are about to make their own debut. Courtney Act & Monét X Change are premiering at the Garrick Theatre in Death Drop-A Dragatha Christie Murder-Mystery.

The show was written by Holly Stars and based on an idea by TuckShop’s creative director and producer Christopher D. Clegg. The production itself has some supremely talented across the pond drag talent on board, including Stars, Kemah Bob, LoUis CYfer, Anna Phylactic, and RuPaul’s Drag Race U.K. contestant Vinegar Strokes.

The plot summary reads: “It’s 1991 and a gaggle of guests gather on Tuck Island for a soirée like no other. The tension rises as the outrageous guests reveal their questionable pasts, and the ferocious finger pointing and savage speculation begins. One by one they sashay away, until at the last, nerve-shredding, side-splitting moment we find out who-dunnit!”

‘Death Drop-A Dragatha Christie Murder-Mystery’ premieres December 3rd at the Garrick Theater in London and runs through January 4th.

For tickets, head to the Garrick Theatre website