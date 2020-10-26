Crystal Kung Minkoff To Join ‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’

It’s about time!

According to Variety, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has recently announced a new housewife and it’s not Sophia Hutchins or Caitlyn Jenner like we suspected last month. While that casting would have been a historic moment with the first transgender housewife, we instead are getting the first Asian-American housewife.

According to Variety, Crystal Kung Minkoff will be joining RHOBH season 11. Kung Minkoff will be the first Asian-American cast member in the franchise. The fact that it took a full decade, seeing as the first episode premiere on October 14, 2010, is an amazing and sad fact. But now Kung Minkoff will join Kyle Richards, Erika Girardi, Lisa Rinna, Garcelle Beauvais, and Dorit Kemsley. Meanwhile, Teddi Mellencamp and Denise Richards will no longer be a part of the show, as they departed after last season.

But who is Crystal Kung Minkoff, she is an entrepreneur who founded a coconut products company called Real Coco. Kung Minkoff is also married to filmmaker Rob Minkoff, of the original Lion King and Stuart Little films as well as Eddie Murphy’s Haunted Mansion. The two have been married for 13 years and are the parents of two kids.

Congratulations to Crystal Kung Minkoff! We look forward to having you on our tv screens.

Source: Variety,