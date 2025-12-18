Culver City has always had main character energy. This is, after all, the city where The Wizard of Oz was filmed, where Hollywood learned how to dream in Technicolor, and where queerness has long existed just under the surface, waiting for its cue. This week, Culver City stepped fully into the spotlight by unanimously voting Freddy Puza as mayor, making him the first openly LGBTQ+ person to hold the office in the city’s 108-year history. No hesitation. No split votes. Just a clear, confident yes.

For a city that prides itself on creativity, progress, and community, the moment felt overdue in the best way possible. Still, when history finally happens, it hits. And this one landed with jazz hands.

Proud of our City continuing to build community and welcoming all. https://t.co/536wjXMqdV — Freddy Puza (@FreddyPuzaCC) August 10, 2023

From Vice Mayor to Making History

Puza’s path to the mayor’s office wasn’t sudden. He previously served as Culver City’s first openly LGBTQ+ vice mayor after being elected to the city council in 2022. That role wasn’t just symbolic. It was preparatory, visible leadership in action, and a clear sign that the city was ready for what came next.

Now, as mayor, Puza steps into a 12-month term with both momentum and meaning behind him. His appointment reflects a city that doesn’t just talk about inclusion but is willing to formalize it through leadership. Culver City didn’t just open the door. It held it open and waved people through.

A Swearing-In Straight Out of Oz

If you were expecting a stiff, buttoned-up ceremony, Culver City had other plans. When Puza was sworn in by the city clerk, the moment was made extra magical by his adorable nephew and goddaughter, who proudly pinned his mayoral badge. And because this is Culver City, the ceremony happened in the presence of Elphaba herself. Yes, that Elphaba.

Puza later described the event as “a wicked good time,” and honestly, what better phrase exists? Between the family involvement, Broadway-level theatrics, and the symbolism of queerness taking center stage in civic life, the ceremony felt less like a procedural formality and more like a joyful declaration.

Leadership That Looks Like the People It Serves

Puza didn’t shy away from the gravity of the moment. In his remarks, he acknowledged that becoming Culver City’s first openly LGBTQ+ mayor comes at a time when LGBTQ+ rights are still treated as negotiable, when queer youth face disproportionately high suicide rates, and when being openly LGBTQ+ remains criminalized in parts of the world.

“This moment sends a message far beyond our city,” Puza said, emphasizing visibility, dignity, and hope. He spoke directly to the power of representation, noting that diversity isn’t a slogan but a strength, and that when leadership reflects the people it serves, something fundamentally shifts. Not just in City Hall, but in classrooms, living rooms, and in the minds of kids who’ve been told, implicitly or explicitly, that leadership isn’t meant for them.

Photo Credit: culvercitypride.org

Puza shared that growing up, there weren’t many out role models, and that the future he was shown was often limited by narrow, negative stereotypes. Standing in the mayor’s office now, he proves those stories wrong. The door is open. And once it’s open, it doesn’t close.

Double the Pride at City Hall

Puza won’t be carrying this historic moment alone. Joining him is Bryan “Bubba” Fish, who also received a unanimous appointment as vice mayor. Together, Puza and Fish form Culver City’s inaugural openly LGBTQ+ mayoral and vice-mayoral duo. That’s not just a milestone. That’s a statement.

Two openly queer leaders, unanimously supported, working side by side at the highest levels of local government sends a message that’s impossible to ignore. Inclusion here isn’t performative. It’s operational. It’s the kind of representation that doesn’t whisper progress, it announces it.

A City That’s Been Ready for This

Puza’s leadership arrives at exactly the right time for a city that already beams with pride. For the past five years, Culver City has hosted Pride events that highlight its welcoming energy and commitment to visibility. These aren’t box-checking celebrations. They’re community-driven, joyful, and rooted in the idea that everyone belongs.

The next Culver City Pride event is set for June 27, 2026, and if this mayoral moment is any indication, expect it to feel even more electric. With openly LGBTQ+ leadership at the helm, Pride isn’t just a parade. It’s policy, presence, and pride woven into daily civic life.

Photo Credit: culvercitypride.org

The Bigger Picture

Puza has made it clear that his goal is to make Culver City both a destination and a home that’s welcoming for all. That vision feels especially resonant now. In a world where progress can feel fragile, Culver City’s move is a reminder that local leadership matters, that representation changes lives, and that sometimes, the most powerful revolutions happen at the city council level.

From Oz to out and proud, Culver City didn’t just make history. It made it joyful. And honestly? That’s the kind of politics we could all use a little more of

