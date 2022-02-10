Cupid Who? Grindr To Host 10 Pre-Valentines Day ‘Meet Market’ Events

Grindr totally understands that sometimes Cupid doesn’t work on our schedules. So, February 13 (Valentine’s Day Eve) the gay dating app will host ten ‘fresh meet’ mixers in ten cities and you’re on the menu.

The folks at Grindr want you to “turn out a look” and turn up at their sponsored ‘Meet Market’ events. Each party is free and open to everyone. Just show your Grindr app at the door and you’re in.

There will be free drinks, free Grindr swag, and free Grindr Unlimited trials. Plus, Grindr will be covering performer fees so bars can hire their local talent.

All of the bar partners will be following local COVID-19 health guidelines and protocols currently in place in their respective locations.

The events are part of Grindr’s efforts to support queer nightlife. Last year, the company teamed up with GoFundMe as part of the “Save Our Spaces” campaign to raise funds for LGBTQ nightlife venues impacted by the pandemic.

The ten cities participating are Atlanta, Chicago, Columbus, Houston, Fort Lauderdale, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, New York City, Phoenix, and San Diego.

For more information, head over to the Grindr website.