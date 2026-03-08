Cyberstalker Sentenced for Terrorizing Gay Men

David Ryan Winters, a 40-year-old Durham man, has been sentenced to three years in federal prison after a nearly decade-long campaign of cyberstalking and harassment against gay men in the Raleigh-Durham area. His actions weren’t just limited to online threats—he escalated to physical stalking, showing up at victims’ homes, and even sending disturbing images of their residences.

RELATED: Lured Through Dating Apps: Inside the Attacks on LGBTQ+ Teens

Escalating Threats and Violence

Winters’ obsession with the gay community became increasingly violent. His harassment involved angry messages, threats to kill victims, and even vandalism. He shattered a window at one victim’s workplace and threw a trashcan on their car. Winters reportedly expressed a desire to make national headlines with his disturbing actions, further fueling the fear he instilled in his targets.

The Impact of Stalking on Victims

The victims of Winters’ stalking were left terrorized, with some forced to move or take drastic self-protective measures. The psychological toll was immense as Winters relentlessly targeted individuals for their sexual orientation and gender identity.

Jonathan Lambert-Melton Speaks Out

One of the victims, Jonathan Lambert-Melton, a Raleigh City Council member, expressed his relief at Winters’ arrest and sentencing. As the first openly LGBTQIA+ person elected to the council, Lambert-Melton was specifically targeted by Winters. Reflecting on the terror he endured, Lambert-Melton said, “When someone is aware of where you live and threatening to come to your home… [and] suggesting I should die… it’s a very difficult experience I don’t wish upon anybody.”

A Federal Case of Hate

This case wasn’t just about stalking—it was about targeting individuals because of their sexual orientation and gender identity. Winters’ actions highlight a level of hate that extends beyond personal vendettas, emphasizing the dangers of online harassment and cyberstalking within marginalized communities.

SUGGESTED: A Guide to Gay Hookup Apps & Sites: What Each One Does Best

Justice Served, But A Harrowing Reminder

The sentencing of Winters offers a degree of relief, but the scars left on the victims remain. The case serves as a chilling reminder that cyberstalking is not just an online nuisance—it’s a very real and dangerous threat to people’s safety and well-being. Winters may be behind bars, but the trauma caused by his actions will linger for those he targeted.

Source: WRAL News