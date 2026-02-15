Cynthia Erivo Addresses Rumors About Her Close Bond with Ariana Grande

After months of whispers and online speculation, Cynthia Erivo is setting the record straight about her relationship with Ariana Grande in Stylist magazine.

The two stars, who played Elphaba and Glinda in the blockbuster adaptations of Wicked and its sequel, became a constant presence at each other’s side throughout their global press tours. From red carpets to interviews, they were frequently photographed holding hands, leaning into one another, and sharing emotional moments. For some observers, the affection sparked rumors that their connection was more than friendship.

Now, Erivo is pushing back.

In a recent interview, the London-born performer said she was surprised by how quickly public fascination with their bond escalated. According to Erivo, many people seemed unable to process the idea that two women could share deep affection without it being romantic.

“At first, it felt like people didn’t quite understand how two women could be close and not be in a relationship,” she explained. “There was this assumption that we were either performing for attention or hiding something.”

Erivo suggested that the reaction says more about cultural discomfort than about their dynamic. She pointed out that meaningful, emotionally open friendships between women are common in real life but rarely portrayed prominently — especially under the glare of cameras.

“There isn’t enough conversation about strong platonic friendships between women,” she said. “They exist everywhere, but we don’t often see them centered in public spaces. When people witness that kind of closeness, it can make them uneasy because we aren’t taught to recognize those relationships as healthy and valuable.”

Grande has also acknowledged the chatter, particularly regarding her tendency to physically cling to Erivo during high-pressure events. Speaking on a recent podcast appearance, Grande admitted she often reaches for a hand when she feels overwhelmed.

“I channel energy through touch,” Grande shared. “If I’m nervous or emotional, I’ll grab onto whoever is next to me. I didn’t even realize people had picked up on it until it became a talking point.”

One viral moment during the Wicked press tour showed Grande tightly holding onto Erivo’s finger while the pair stood on stage. At the time, fans dissected the clip across social media, interpreting it as proof of hidden romance. Grande later clarified that she was simply seeking comfort during an intense moment.

“I was just trying to be supportive and feel grounded,” she said. “It felt sweet and sincere.”

Their closeness was further highlighted last November at the Asia-Pacific premiere of Wicked: For Good in Singapore. When an overzealous fan lunged toward Grande on the red carpet, Erivo instinctively stepped in, helping shield her co-star as security intervened. The incident rattled Grande but also reinforced the protective dynamic between them.

Throughout filming and promotion of both movies, the actresses have spoken openly about relying on each other. The emotional weight of bringing such iconic roles to life, combined with the scrutiny that comes with major studio productions, created a unique bond.

Erivo believes that connection shouldn’t require explanation.

Defying Gravity – Erivo featuring Grande

“Sometimes people are just deeply connected,” she said. “That doesn’t have to mean anything beyond care and support.”

As the Wicked franchise continues to generate buzz, both stars appear unfazed by the rumors. Instead, they remain focused on celebrating their work and the friendship that helped carry them through it.

For Erivo, the takeaway is simple: affection doesn’t automatically equal romance — and perhaps it’s time audiences become more comfortable with that truth.

