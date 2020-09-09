Dan Levy, Hugh Jackman, Billy Porter, Janelle Monáe & More To Appear During ‘Dorians TV Toast 2020’

Hugh Jackman, Janelle Monáe, Regina King, Billy Porter, Laverne Cox, Dan Levy, and political satirist John Oliver are among the constellation of stars showing up to celebrate the inaugural Dorians TV Toast 2020, airing Sunday, September 13th on the first LGBTQ+ global streaming network, Revry.

The Dorians TV Toast 2020 is presented by GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics.

The two-hour star-studded virtual event, hosted by entertainer and talk show host Karel, will reveal the stars and TV shows the LGBTQ+ organization’s 270 members deemed the best, most visually stunning, and campiest of the past TV season.

In addition to highlighting the achievements of the TV artists – many of whom will appear via virtual acceptance videos – members of the esteemed critics’ organization will discuss the merits (and some controversies) of the past season. According to reports, political satirist Randy Rainbow and the much-ballyhooed Tiger King don’t escape unscathed.

Schitt’s Creek scored the most nominations (7), while the ambitious, star-studded reimagining of Tinseltown’s early days – Hollywood – from wonderboy director/producer Ryan Murphy garnered six nods.

HBO’s TV movie Bad Education and acclaimed miniseries Watchmen each received four Dorian nominations, with the respective stars, Jackman and King, snagging best performance nominations.

Singer and actress Monáe and Porter were honored as TV Musical Performance of the Year for their buoyant opening number at this year’s Academy Awards broadcast.

For a full list of nominees, spanning 14 categories, head over to DoriansToast.com.

You can check out quick highlights from the 2020 Dorian Film Toast below. The ceremony, held in June, honored the best in films including appearances by Antonio Banderas and Olivia Wilde.

A shortlist of the presenters for the TV Dorians includes drag icon Shangela; out news anchor Thomas Roberts; GLEE star Alex Newell; RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars champ Chad Michaels; actress-comedian Margaret Cho; veteran talk radio host Stephanie Miller; legendary saxophonist Dave Koz; actress/singer Lea DeLaria; and iconic comic Bruce Vilanch.

The Society’s Dorian Awards, which in the past have gone to both film and television titles combined, announced the nominees for its first separate Dorian TV Awards on June 30. The Dorians are awarded to both general and LGBTQ content, reminding bigots, bullies and at-risk youth that the world looks to the Q eye for leads on great entertainment.

“With September being Suicide Prevention Month and next month being LGBTQ History Month, this is a lovely and loving time to celebrate not just great television, but also how ‘rainbow’ journalists have boosted Hollywood from day one,” said John Griffiths, GALECA.org’s Executive Director and Founder.

The show will air Sunday, Sept. 13 at 8pm EST, 5pm PST for free on Revry, the LGBTQ+ streaming network, available globally at watch.revry.tv.

GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics’ Dorian Awards, a nonprofit professional organization, was founded in 2009. Today, GALECA consists of 270 active critics and journalists who write on entertainment for major and distinctly unique media outlets in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and the U.K.

Disclaimer – This writer is a voting member of GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics