Dan Levy Makes His ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ Debut In PEOPLE

“This form of sexy is a niche market” are the words Dan Levy utters, as PEOPLE shows him performing mundane tasks such as taking out the recycling and binge watching some of our favorite television shows. Even while performing the daily tasks we all have been performing ad nauseam for the past year, Levy’s twinkling smile and endlessly wavy hair shows why PEOPLE is debuting Levy in their ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ issue for the first time ever this year.

Like many of us, the swoon worthy Canadian was stirring up some cocktails during quarantine. He told PEOPLE “I was doing Negronis, Manhattans and I have been trying to perfect a Cosmopolitan,” Of the cocktail that Carrie Bradshaw made famous, Levy says “It’s my favorite cocktail. Sex and the City aside, it’s a very refreshing beverage. But there’s an alchemy to a Cosmopolitan that needs to be just right, otherwise it does not taste good. So, I have continually been trying to perfect the Cosmopolitan on the rocks in a tumbler, not a martini glass.”

Up next, Levy is featured in Hulu’s star studded holiday extravaganza Happiest Season, where he portrays the loyal best friend to Kristen Stewart’s Abby. Abby finds herself home for the holidays with her girlfriend, who is not quite ready to make it clear to her own family what her relationship with Stewart truly is.

