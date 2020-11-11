The Yuletide Is Gay, Gay, Gay In ‘Happiest Season’

The new trailer for the Hulu Original Christmas romantic comedy, Happiest Season, is here and it’s adorbs.

Directed by Clea DuVall, the film stars Kristen Stewart, Mackenzie Davis, Victor Garber, Academy Award-winner Mary Steenburgen, and more including a hilarious scene-stealing performance by Schitt’s Creek creator/star, Dan Levy.

From the official synopsis:

Meeting your girlfriend’s family for the first time can be tough. Planning to propose at her family’s annual Christmas dinner — until you realize that they don’t even know she’s gay — is even harder. When Abby (Kristen Stewart) learns that Harper (Mackenzie Davis) has kept their relationship a secret from her family, she begins to question the girlfriend she thought she knew.

When the couple arrives at Harper’s parent’s house, she’s introduced as that go-to default status of ‘orphan roommate.’

Panicked by the situation, Abby calls her bestie, played by Levy, who finds it hard to believe the parents aren’t hip to the truth:

Levy: So her parents believe she brought home her lesbian friend for Christmas?

Stewart: Not exactly. They also think that I’m straight.

Levy: Have they ever MET a lesbian?

With fresh and funny performances, plus authentic LGBTQ representation in a mainstream holiday movie, Happiest Season combines familiar issues like balancing your family’s acceptance, being true to queer yourself, and trying not to ruin Christmas along the way.

Bonus – the movie features a terrific soundtrack with LGBTQ artists like Tegan and Sara, Shea Diamond, and more.

Instinct has previously reported that the Lifetime Channel and the Hallmark Channel are also sending us LGBTQ-themed romantic comedies, so expect your holiday to even more merry and bright!

Look for Happiest Season to premiere on Hulu on November 25.