Dan Levy Started An Adorable New Tradition At ‘SNL’

Dan Levy has started a beautiful new tradition at Saturday Night Live.

Last month, Schitt’s Creek showrunner and star Dan Levy hosted the late-night live television sketch comedy and variety show. On the night of February 6, Levy joined the regular cast in performing sketches and brought smiles to our faces. But apparently, we weren’t the only ones he made smile.

Behind-the-camera and stage at SNL, the rotating guest hosts are assigned to the same dressing room. This presented an opportunity for Levy to leave a loving message for the host following behind him, according to PinkNews. That host happened to be actor and director Regina King. After arriving to host SNL, King posted a picture online of the note Levy left for her.

“Regina! You got this!” the note reads.

King then posted the picture to her Instagram story and added the comment, “Awww. You’re the best. You crushed it!”

Now the nice moment could have stopped there. But, Regina King decided to keep Dan Levy’s lovely idea going. She then wrote her own note for the host coming in after her, Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page. Page posted to his social media a picture of Regina King’s note placed on the dressing room mirror. Written on it is the message, “You are going to be amazing! I’m a huge fan!”

To caption the picture and moment, Page simply wrote, “Thank you… The feeling is very mutual.”

And, again, the notes just kept on going. After Page hosted the show, Nick Jonas was next to bat. The singer and actor performed as both host and musical guest at the end of February. He too shared a picture of the SNL host note. The message from Page read, “Just have the BEST time, Nick!”

Nick then responded in a tweet, “That’s the plan! Thanks for the note.”

But will Nick Jonas keep the new tradition going? Currently, it’s unknown as SNL is in the midst of a break. The show won’t return until March 27 with SNL alum Maya Rudolph set to return as host. We’ll keep our fingers crossed and our eyes open to see if Rudolph shares a mirror note of her own.

Here’s hoping!

See you in March! pic.twitter.com/tk3LItC0az — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) February 28, 2021

