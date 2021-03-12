Dan Savage Wishes His DILF Husband Terry Miller A Happy 50th Birthday

Dan Savage took to his Instagram account to publicly wish his husband a Happy 50th Birthday.

“This is fifty. Happy Birthday, @terrysphots! We’ve been together for 26 years – which means he’s now officially spent half his life with me. We’ve been places, we’ve seen things, we’ve gone through some shit together. We are never bored. I love you, honey”.

The LGBT author and sex advice columnist wrote the sweet birthday message to his husband – the incredibly sexy and sultry Terry Miller. The two have been together for 26 years and were married in Canada in 2005. Following the 2012 legalization of same-sex marriage in Washington, the two officially wedded in Seattle in December of the same year. Not only is Terry actively doing his part to keep the acronym DILF alive and well, but he is an actual dad! The two adopted an infant boy who is now in his 20’s.

Terry (born March 11, 1971) is proof that aging doesn’t necessarily have to be a bad thing. He serves up plenty of hope and inspiration on his social media – adorned in speedos that doesn’t leave much for the imagination and sweating it out shirtless in the gym. The Tom of Finland ambassador seems to have a real liking for leather and tasteful nude photos – but hey, we’re not complaining!

Pre-covid, he regularly hosted Leather events at gay bars in the Seattle area. Although Dan is an international writer and public speaker, Terry doesn’t seem to let the success of his partner outshine or phase him. I mean…if you were incredibly handsome, fit and as well endowed as Terry is (head on over to his Instagram for reference) than you would have that cool and calm confidence too!

Not only is Terry a complete stud, he uses his platform for good as well. In 2010 Terry (along with his husband Dan) began the It Gets Better Project to help prevent suicide amongst LGBT youth that don’t have support.

Well, I think all of us here at Instinct would like to wish Terry Miller a Happy 50th Birthday – and we hope he continues to defy aging…and visually document it along the way.

Photos from @terrysphots and @dansavage Instagram accounts