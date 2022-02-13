Dancing, Acting, Modeling: Is There Anything Channing Tatum Is Bad At?

Magic Mike hunk Channing Tatum stuns as the cover model for the Spring/Summer issue of VMAN magazine. The 6’1″ triple threat has a busy few months ahead of him as he promotes two high-profile projects. The 21 Jump Street star makes his directorial debut this month with the buddy action-comedy, Dog. In April, Tatum stars alongside fellow A-listers Sandra Bullock and Brad Pitt in The Lost City.

The Fashionisto previously reported on the stellar team Tatum collaborated with for the cover story,

“Photography duo Inez & Vinoodh photograph Tatum poolside for the cover photoshoot. Meanwhile, George Cortina is responsible for the styling for the laid-back outing. VMAN enlists the help of Tatum’s close friend, actor Jonah Hill, to do an interview with him for the magazine feature.”

Related: Channing Tatum unzipped his pants on Instagram

The Step Up star, 41, gushed about the experience on his Instagram yesterday over the weekend,

“I’m beyond words with how much I love this shoot. @inezandvinoodh and @georgecortina are artists of the highest order, and I want to do every single thing possible with them. @vman @jamie_grooming @thekevinponce @daniacurvy @overlyopinionatedblackperson @itboygregk”

The chiseled Dear John actor discussed his famous co-stars calling Bullock,

“the most wonderful, brilliant sweetheart. She produced the film and knows every single thing on the set and how much it cost, kind of person.”

As for Pitt, another movie together might be in their future, as Tatum says,

“If we ever do Jump Street 3, we have to—I’m telling you, he’s comic gold if you put him with the right character.”

Tatum’s friend Jonah Hill got the White House Down actor talking about fatherhood, {Tatum is father to daughter Everly with ex-wife Jenna Dewan}

“I know that I liked to act and play make-believe and magical things, but I just didn’t know if I was going to be able to meet her on her level, especially now that I’m a single dad.”

Dog will be released on February 18th, while The Lost City drops arrives on March 25th.

Important! Channing Tatum back on his model shit for V MAN’s Spring/Summer 2022 issue, lensed by Inez & Vinoodh. pic.twitter.com/AKvy2juUbl — Ξvan Ross Katz (@evanrosskatz) February 11, 2022

Sources: The Fashionisto