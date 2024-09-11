Daniel Craig gets down to business in this sexy clip from ‘Queer’

Things just got sexier in this new leaked clip from Craig’s latest film ‘Queer’

Photo Credit: @sydglenx on X

The movie recently premiered at the 81st Venice International Film Festival and has been making its rounds in different international film festivals to astoundingly positive reviews lauding Craig and Starkey’s performance in the film. A review on The Guardian by Peter Bradshaw wrote of Craig’s performance:

“It is a really funny, open, generous performance…Craig is strangely magnificent.”

Bradshaw adds:

“Craig’s Lee is always sure of himself, somehow even when he’s utterly distraught.”

Ever since news broke of the many, and we mean MANY, sex scenes in the film, fans have been dying to see the film. So when a leaked clip of Craig and Starkey’s passionate foreplay came out on X, people were ecstatic to say the least to see the two together.

The film is based on William Burroughs’ 1985 novel of the same name, set in 1940s Mexico City. In it, Lee (Craig) moves from bar to bar, drinking and picking up men after fleeing New Orleans following a drug bust. He falls in love with a younger, sexually confused man named Eugene Allerton (Starkey), who is also attracted to him. The two are drawn into a world of hallucinogenic drugs, with Lee hoping to elicit Eugene’s presumably unrequited love.

Lee’s efforts don’t seem to be in vain, as Eugene’s heavy breathing and panting in response to Lee’s mouth over his boxer shorts make it obvious. Even in this scene alone, the erotic tension between the two is palpable on screen. How they reached this moment, we’ll have to wait and see when the movie is finally released.

Now…We all know why you’re here. Here’s the sneak peek of a steamy clip an X user posted from the movie’s screening during the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF):

Here’s another photo from the screening of Craig and Starkey making out:

Here are comments made by audiences over on X who are thirsting over the duo’s performance on ‘Queer’:

The distribution rights to the film were bought by A24, but a release date has yet to be announced. We can’t wait to see MORE sexy scenes of Craig and Starkey in this new film!

Source: The Guardian