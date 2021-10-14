Daniel Craig Prefers Going To Gay Bars

The next time you pay a visit to your favorite LGBTQ bar, you may have a chance of running into James Bond actor Daniel Craig.
The Hollywood star stated on a podcast this week that queer nightlife has played a large role in his life and has helped him avoid brawls.
“I’ve been going to gay bars for as long as I can remember,” he told Bruce Bozzi on the Lunch with Bruce podcast. “One of the reasons (is) because I don’t get into fights in gay bars that often. The aggressive dick swinging in hetero bars, I just got very sick of it as a kid because it’s like, I don’t want to end up being in a punch-up. And I did. That would happen quite a lot.
“A gay bar would just be a good place to go,” Craig continued. “Everybody was chill. You didn’t really have to sort of state your sexuality. It was okay, and it was a very safe place to be. And I could meet girls there, cause there are a lot of girls there for exactly the same reason I was there. I was an ulterior motive.”
Craig, who is promoting his fifth and final round as the British superspy in No Time to Die, recalled a time he caused a stir when he and Bozzi went to a Venice Beach, California gay bar in 2010.
Bozzie remembers taking offense because a man asked him if he was Craig’s manager, which resulted in Bozzi yelling at the guy.
“We kind of got caught, I suppose, which was kind of weird because we were doing nothing fucking wrong,” Craig said. “What happened is we were having a nice night and I kind of was talking to you about my life when my life was changing, and we got drunk. I was like, ‘Oh, fuck, let’s just go to a bar, come on, let’s fucking go out.’ We got busted for doing nothing wrong. And I just was like, ‘I don’t give a fuck.’”
Craig said they shared a hug in the parking lot and Bozzi noted that the National Enquirer made a story of it.
“It was a shitstorm in a teacup,” Craig said.