Daniel Craig Prefers Going To Gay Bars

The next time you pay a visit to your favorite LGBTQ bar, you may have a chance of running into James Bond actor Daniel Craig.

The Hollywood star stated on a podcast this week that queer nightlife has played a large role in his life and has helped him avoid brawls.

“I’ve been going to gay bars for as long as I can remember,” he told Bruce Bozzi on the Lunch with Bruce podcast. “One of the reasons (is) because I don’t get into fights in gay bars that often. The aggressive dick swinging in hetero bars, I just got very sick of it as a kid because it’s like, I don’t want to end up being in a punch-up. And I did. That would happen quite a lot.

“A gay bar would just be a good place to go,” Craig continued. “Everybody was chill. You didn’t really have to sort of state your sexuality. It was okay, and it was a very safe place to be. And I could meet girls there, cause there are a lot of girls there for exactly the same reason I was there. I was an ulterior motive.”

Craig, who is promoting his fifth and final round as the British superspy in No Time to Die, recalled a time he caused a stir when he and Bozzi went to a Venice Beach, California gay bar in 2010.

Bozzie remembers taking offense because a man asked him if he was Craig’s manager, which resulted in Bozzi yelling at the guy.