Daniel Radcliffe on Getting Buff and Wolverine Rumors

Daniel Radcliffe once again addressed the rumors about him potentially playing the role of Wolverine, as well as revealed the reason why he got buff.

During a Vanity Fair lie detector test with his Merrily We Roll Along musical co-stars Jonathan Groff and Lindsay Mendez, he was asked if he was the one who started the “Wolverine rumor.” And to that, the ‘Harry Potter’ actor immediately answered:

“No.”

“So you just got buff for no reason?,” Mendez asked.

Laughing, Radcliffe responded:

“Yes.”

“I got buff because I am obsessive, and I want to… You’ve seen my parents, they’re like insane fitness people. So that’s just been passed on,” he explained.

The 34-year-old English actor further clarified,

“But no. No Wolverine. Flattered, but no.”

One year ago, he told fans that he has no interest in playing the role of Wolverine. Despite denying the rumors, his fans have been consistent in pointing out hints to confirm the rumors, including his underwear scene in the series finale of ‘Miracle Workers’ back in August.

Screenshots and video clips of his shirtless figure wearing only an underwear circulated all over the internet because of his notable bulky transformation.

On that note, you can watch Radcliffe’s lie detector test with Groff and Mendez here:

