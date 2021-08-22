Date Nights, Tub Time, And Pausing For Pics In PV

Sharing some of our favorite Instagram posts this week starting with Austin Wolff and his partner pausing for a pool pic in Puerto Vallarta.
Anthony Varrecchia was part of a Date Night concept photoshoot:
Fitness guy Joel Green communed with some greenery:
Moe Bear didn’t find much green but snapped a grin anyway:
Rick and the Griff use this famous TV moment to capture the emotions folks had about OnlyFans dissing adult content this week:
Recent Instinct ‘Hottie of the Week’ Gabe doesn’t have a pool to hang by this summer, so he makes do with his tub:
Ignacio Pérez Rey caught some rays in Mykonos with blogger Pepê Oliveira:
Antony Tran was climbing the walls this week:
Mostafa Rok has a super-hero cape and he’s not afraid to use it:
Quincy was just being himself walking the hills of San Francisco:
Dan Tai took a seat to take in some drama at the gym:
Olympic gold medalist Tom Daley covered Wonderland Magazine in his Speedo: