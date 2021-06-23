David Archuleta Clarifies That He’s “Some Form Of Bisexual”

David Archuleta is opening up more about his sexuality.

30-year-old American Idol alum David Archuleta recently appeared for an interview with Good Morning America. While on the program, Archuleta shared that he’s been feeling a lot of relief since he came out earlier this month.

“There’s so much relief to not feel like you have to hide a part of yourself, like a secret,” Archuleta confessed.

Though, David Archuleta was also honest that he still doesn’t have a full grasp of his sexuality. He is figuring it out while trying to remain a devoted and vocal member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. With that, he wanted to clarify that he’s not gay but “some form of being bisexual because I’m still attracted to both, whether I want to or not.”

That said, David Archuleta says that he’s trying to process all of these feelings and attractions while still saving himself for marriage. For the singer, balancing his faith with his true feelings has been hard.

“I’ve prayed. I was praying like, ‘God, you can do all things.’ I would say, ‘Please take these feelings away from me because I don’t want to feel things that I shouldn’t and I don’t want to feel things that would be wrong.’”

But now, Archuleta’s committed to finding a way to make both sides of himself work while also being kind to himself.

“That’s been the process. I’ve had to learn how to love myself even when I don’t understand why I am the way I am, but to learn that that’s how God has created me and I have to discover that.”

These words match the thoughts that David Archuleta shared when he first came out earlier this month.

“I came out in 2014 as gay to my family. But then I had similar feelings for both genders so maybe a spectrum of bisexual. Then I also have learned I don’t have too much sexual desires and urges as most people which works I guess because I have a commitment to save myself until marriage.”

He added, “There are people experiencing the same feelings of being LGBTQIA+, (i know that’s a lot of letters that a lot of people don’t understand, but there are a lot of unique experiences people feel and live that make them feel isolated and alone that are represented) who are wrestling to follow their beliefs that are so important to them, just as I have.”

Archuleta also asked that his followers and the public be more understanding of anyone struggling with that balancing act between faith and LGBTQ+ existence.

He continued, “I just invite you to please consider making room to be more understanding and compassionate to those who are LGBTQIA+, and those who are a part of that community and trying to find that balance with their faith which also is a huge part of their identity like myself. I think we can do better as people of faith and Christians, including Latter-day Saints, to listen more to the wrestle between being LGBTQIA+ and a person of faith. There are more than you may realize going through that wrestle after all the misunderstandings that come with it. I don’t think it should come down to feeling you have to accept one or the other. For me to find peace the reality has been to accept both are real things I experience and make who I am.”