David Archuleta Releases New Single “Faith In Me”

“A Little Too Not Over You” singer David Archuleta released his latest single entitled “Faith In Me” on August 30, and many people are already raving about it online.

I just picked up the song. SO GOOD! I can stop listening to it! I have it on repeat Great song ⁦@DavidArchie⁩ as always. #faithinme #DavidArchuleta #newsong #PutThisonTheRadio https://t.co/zvjVnCo7aI — Jonathan Ramirez (@JAR073) August 30, 2022

David Archuleta so so SO SO GOOD ⁦@DavidArchie⁩ https://t.co/vGPJSAaFkU — Shelley 🎶🇺🇸🇺🇸🌺 (@Shell_eeeyyy) August 30, 2022

The new pop song has a catchy tune, which will make listeners have it on loop, and its lyrics can be interpreted as assuring someone special, maybe a lover, that they “can put your faith in me,” as Archuleta sings it.

Moreover, the 31-year-old singer came out as a member of the LGBTQIA+ community in June 13, 2021 via an Instagram post with a lengthy caption wherein he expressed himself to the whole world.

“I came out in 2014 as gay to my family. But then I had similar feelings for both genders so maybe a spectrum of bisexual. Then I also have learned I don’t have too much sexual desires and urges as most people which works I guess because I have a commitment to save myself until marriage. Which people call asexual when they don’t experience sexual urges,” Archuleta shared.

Related: ‘American Idol’ Alum David Archuleta Came Out

After coming out on Instagram, he had an interview with Variety wherein he talked about his faith, sexuality, and discovering who he truly is while navigating his career and personal life. The singer also expressed how positive he feels after sharing who he truly is after a couple of challenging years leading up to it.

“This is still new for me, but I feel good about it. I don’t have to be someone else. I’m just holding this part of me with more grace and without shame. I don’t feel like I have to hide anything anymore. And it’s such a relief,” Archuleta stated.

Source: Variety.com