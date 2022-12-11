David Arquette Writes Letter To Alexis, “Keeping Your Legacy Alive”

Scream star David Arquette penned an emotional letter to his late sibling, Transgender activist Alexis Arquette. Alexis, a veteran actress in movies including The Wedding Singer and Bride of Chucky passed away in 2016. In the letter David praises Alexis telling her she was “so ahead of your time in everything,” and

“we will keep working to keep your legacy alive.”

**on their younger days

“I remember sharing a bedroom with you when we were growing up. You moved your bed into the closet, and when you came out of the closet, literally and figuratively, it was like a butterfly transformation.”

**On how Alexis inspires him

“You were so ahead of your time in everything you did, and you’ve inspired me in so many ways – in fashion, and also creatively and artistically. You had this weird way of getting along with everyone — gangsters and runaways and club kids and punk rockers. They all loved you and accepted you.”

**on his never-ending love for Alexis

“I just hope you know that I’m proud of you, and that I miss you I love you. I wish you had stayed around longer but I’m so grateful that I had you in my life.”

David ends the letter by telling Alexis, “We’re connected forever, and I know I’ll see you in my dreams.” The Alexis Project at the Violence Intervention Program supports programs for the LGBTQ+ community.

