David Coote’s Incriminating 2024 Behavior Was Fueled by Self Hatred

David Coote… Another story of an LGBT person conducting self-destructive behavior because they’re struggling with their sexuality. Hey, if only the world didn’t put such high pressure on us to begin with. If only the world was a little more accepting and understanding. But here we are… in 2025.

Former Premier League football referee David Coote is setting the record straight (or gay) on what led to his termination by the Professional Game Match Officials in December 2024. He worked in various referee roles in over 100 football games from 2010 to 2024.

Advertisement

For reference, football is England’s version of soccer and Premier League is like the MLS.

Speaking with sources like The Sun and BBC, David Coote stated that the pressure of hiding his sexuality, constant traveling, and the overall aggressive nature of sports fans led to his outlandish behavior. He notes that, even before controversy, he was receiving death threats and rude comments about his late mother.

Shirtless Tom Brady Can Throw Me His Balls Any Time – Instinct Magazine

Advertisement

He states to The Sun: I’m gay and I have struggled with feeling proud of being ‘me’ over a long period of time. I have received deeply unpleasant abuse during my career as a ref and to add my sexuality to that would have been really difficult. This has been one of the most difficult periods of my life. I take full responsibility for my actions, which fell way below what was expected of me. I am truly sorry for any offence caused by my actions and for the negative spotlight it put on the game that I love.

The negative spotlight he’s referencing is a series of events in November and December 2024 which lead to Premier League terminating his contract. These events included a video of him making derogatory comments at the league’s former manager Jurgen Klopp, a video of him doing cocaine while refereeing a game, and allegations of match fixing.

The 42-year-old came out to his family and friends in his 20s, but went back into the closet for fear that his sexuality would hinder his career opportunities in football.

What’s next for David Coote?

Advertisement

David Coote has since stated that he’s in therapy to get his mental health back in shape, and the sessions have already helped him get sober.

Here’s hoping he can keep a more positive attitude and better mental health going into 2025 and beyond. Here’s hoping he can find his way back to football (soccer), even if it’s refereeing at independent or hometown games. Here’s hoping society can stop putting so much pressure on gay people for just existing.

Source: The Sun, BBC