Shirtless Tom Brady Can Throw Me His Balls Any Time

Now that he’s retired from the NFL, you may have forgotten about Tom Brady – but I haven’t! The former quarterback, often hailed as The Greatest of All Time, consistently posts shirtless content on social media that makes me want to catch what he’s throwing.

And we’re all thankful for that, right?

Advertisement

Primarily my brain focuses in on the NFL stud thanks to his underwear line, originally titled Brady Brand, which is now a full apparel company operating as No Bull. Brady often modeled for parts of the underwear line and gave women and gay men something good to gawk at.

This Is One Incredible (and Weird) Way to Market ‘Brady Brand’ – Instinct Magazine

Tom Brady, a 7-time Super Bowl champion, registers at 6’4″ and his photos typically show off the lumbering legs that took him to numerous victories. In recent months, however, it looks like he’s losing a bit of muscle mass – and I’m still thirsting for the slimmer version of Tom.

Advertisement

No body shaming here, folks, plus he’s still ripped AF.

This hottie played for the New England Patriots for the majority of his career, then the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before retiring in February 2023. Despite retirement, the 47-year-old still has his hands in professional sports but from a non-competitor’s standpoint.

Advertisement

He’s a partial owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, a partial owner of WNBA’s the Las Vegas Aces, and co-founded Team Brady who just won the electric boat racing championship in the E1 Series. Not to mention, he operates his own website, TB12Sports.com, and is a color commentator for the NFL.

How much is Tom Brady worth?

The Street lists this California native of having somewhere around $530,000,000 in the bank. So, really, he never has to work again. As evident by the treasure trove of photos he shares enjoying the beach and other exotic locations.

Lucky………..

Advertisement

Now that you’ve made it to the bottom of this post. Let’s take a look at his most recent shirtless content.

But before you go, let’s discuss all topics Tom Brady. Are you a football fan? Are you particularly a fan of his? Do you want him to return to the NFL? What do you think of his new photos in skimpy shorts? Let me know in the comments section!

(PS: yes, gay men do watch sports.)