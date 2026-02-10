Nothing But His Briefs Separated David Mead From 2 Home Invaders

If I saw David Mead charging at me wearing nothing but his boxer-briefs, my first reaction wouldn’t be to run. While he was certainly unarmed, he clearly had a weapon to swing around – if you know what I mean. Choke me, daddy.

The former professional rugby player, age 37, posted security footage during the week which depicted two masked men breaking into the home he shares with his wife and two young children. After hearing a “click” at the door in the middle of the night, David Mead sprang into action seemingly to protect his family.

At around 1:42am Tuesday morning, February 3rd, David Mead can be seen confronting intruders – and possible thieves – in his East Brisbane home. Obviously, the two criminals were not expecting to see a man of his stature charging at them in the dark. They made a quick exit before peeling out in a car.

The NRL hunk tells Daily Mail: “We were asleep and heard something click, which, after reviewing the video, was the louvres next to the door. I heard the doorknob turn and then it clicked. I knew straight away someone was in the house. I was in my jocks, [but] I jumped out of bed and went around the corner, I saw the door closing and a shadow running. There are 18 stairs and I jumped most of them and tripped at the end.”

As of this article, the intruders are still at large.

David Mead was a professional rugby player from 2008 to 2022, having taken on the positions of winger, centre and fullback. Having played for the NRL (National Rugby League) and numerous international teams, his career is most recognized as part of Brisbane Broncos, Gold Coast Titans, and Catalans Dragons.

David Mead is the almost nude hero we never knew we needed.

Since retiring from rugby, David appears to be spending his time building a social media following. He works as a public speaker, influencer, life coach of sorts, sports commentator, philanthropist and podcaster. Now I’m thinking he can get some sort of underwear modeling gig out of this scary ordeal.

Let this be a lesson to all you criminals out there. You never know when an attractive, muscular, nearly naked man is going to tackle you into the couch.

(Seriously, though, I’m glad David and his family are safe.)

