Dawn Ranch: Ultimate Getaway in Guerneville’s Russian River

We at Instinct travel to many fun, exciting, and new places throughout the year. But sometimes it’s good to chill, relax, and recharge when bouncing across the globe. Between our trips to the over the top Gay Wine Weekend in Healdsburg, California and a stay at the Highlands in Guerneville, California, we were blessed with a soul soothing stay at Dawn Ranch.

Escape to Guerneville: Dawn Ranch, Your Luxe Gay Hideaway

Nestled along the Russian River in the heart of Sonoma County, Dawn Ranch isn’t just a resort—it’s a sanctuary. Picture this: 22 acres of lush greenery, towering redwoods, and chic cabins that feel like they were designed for your Instagram feed. This is where serenity meets style, and where the LGBTQ+ community has long found its West Coast paradise.

Dawn Ranch reopened in June 2022 as a 22-acre creative retreat amongst redwoods and rolling meadows on the banks of the Russian River. The historic resort dates back to 1905 when it opened as a dining hall with tented cabins. More recently it operated as a wedding venue until 2019 when it was forced to close following a devastating flood. Now, the riverfront resort offers 73 cosy, intimate and stylish cabins and chalets with amenities such as yoga mats, picnic blankets, sketchbooks and journals to enable guests to pause for a moment and breathe in their surroundings.

Why Guerneville?

Guerneville has been a beloved gay mecca for decades—a place where rainbow flags wave proudly and every bar feels like home. Located just 90 minutes from San Francisco and two hours from Sacramento, it’s the perfect weekend escape from city life. The vibe? Inclusive, laid-back, and unapologetically queer. Whether you’re sipping craft cocktails at a local gay bar or floating down the Russian River in nothing but sunshine and smiles, Guerneville is pure magic.

The Dawn Ranch Experience

Dawn Ranch elevates that magic. Think designer cabins, farm-to-table dining, and spa treatments that melt away stress. Wake up to birdsong, spend your day hiking through redwood trails, and end with a fireside cocktail under the stars. It’s intimate, luxurious, and deeply connected to nature—ideal for couples, solo travelers, or groups of friends looking for a chic retreat.

Poolside Bliss : Lounge by the sparkling pool with a craft cocktail in hand. It’s the perfect spot to soak up the sun and meet fellow travelers. The pool was open until 6 PM each night but that was perfect as that was about the time the sun went behind the redwoods.

: Lounge by the sparkling pool with a craft cocktail in hand. It’s the perfect spot to soak up the sun and meet fellow travelers. The pool was open until 6 PM each night but that was perfect as that was about the time the sun went behind the redwoods. River Adventures : Kayak or paddleboard along the Russian River with rentals available right on-site. Glide through calm waters surrounded by towering redwoods—it’s pure California magic.

: Kayak or paddleboard along the Russian River with rentals available right on-site. Glide through calm waters surrounded by towering redwoods—it’s pure California magic. Dining at Dawn: The resort’s restaurant is a culinary gem, serving locally sourced, farm-to-table dishes that celebrate Sonoma’s bounty. Think elevated comfort food with a wine list that will make any sommelier swoon. Make your reservation at The Lodge at Dawn Ranch.

S’mores Under the Stars: Cap off your evening by the firepit with your own s’mores kit. Gooey marshmallows, melted chocolate, and crackling flames—it’s nostalgia with a gourmet twist.

Events, Weddings, Experiences

I had told some friends I had gone there and they were excited to compare experiences. They had gone there for a bachelor party weekend. My trip was alone, but I feel we both had a great time on our separate visits.

But if you need some help with what to do while at Dawn Ranch, I mean if you want to more than just enjoy the scenery, tranquility, natural beauty, be sure to check out their curated experiences. Some are complimentary while others may have a small fee.

The Draw

Proximity to Wine Country : Sonoma’s vineyards are just minutes away.

: Sonoma’s vineyards are just minutes away. Queer-Friendly Culture : Guerneville’s nightlife and events celebrate LGBTQ+ pride year-round.

Dawn Ranch isn't just a destination—it's a feeling. A place where you can unplug, reconnect, and celebrate who you are in one of the most beautiful corners of California.

When to Go?

Since I've stayed there, I'm on their email list and it's torture! … because I so want to go back. But if you've never been, Dawn Ranch is having a Black Friday sale worth checking out as with this deal, they're making it any time of the year a good time to go.

An Invitation to Slow Down at Dawn Ranch

As autumn deepens along the Russian River, the rhythm of life softens. Mornings arrive wrapped in mist, and evenings invite fireside reflection. At Dawn Ranch, November is a time to rest the mind, restore the body, and reconnect with what feels essential — before the season of celebration begins.

Here’s some more quaint pics of Dawn Ranch. Hope to see you there!