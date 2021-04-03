DC Comics Is Asking If Fans Want A ‘Justice League Queer’

Can LGBTQ+ DC fans and fans of LGBTQ+ media ban together to get a Justice League Queer?

DC Comics has recently announced a new tournament called a Round Robin. The company released a list of potential upcoming comic book series and has shared that the winner will be decided through a public vote, according to Bleeding Cool. Once a clear winner has been chosen, that series will be published by the end of 2021.

While no creative teams or names have been announced in attachment to any of the proposed series, the titles and brief descriptions are available. Some of the titles suggested include Green Lanterns: Underworld On Fire, Etta Candy: Holliday Hero, Inc., Lobo / Animal Man: Scorched Earth, Robins, Blue Beetle: Graduation Day, Nightrunner: Love in Paris, Superman & Lois: Ignition, Suicide Squad Seven, and Justice League Queer.

When it comes to this Justice League Queer idea, the description details, “Eight young queer heroes investigate a series of monstrous manifestations around the world and discover that something much more terrifying is coming.”

If you haven’t voted already, here’s where to vote! More information is on DC Universe Infinite! https://t.co/stMe6Js6aB — clark bull (@drinkpinkink) April 1, 2021

But who would be among this group of young, queer heroes? There hasn’t been any official word from D.C. Though, according to CBR, DC Publicist Clark Bull believes editor Michael McCalister may have hinted toward two characters. Namely, Aqualad and Dreamer. Bull shared artwork from McCalister that had the two queer superheroes yelling “Vote for JLQ!”

“I’ve done some sleuthing and can confirm that this artwork, shared by DC Editor @mikhalmc, is a legit #JLQ hint for #DCRoundRobin,” Bull tweeted. “Which means AQUALAD and DREAMER are on the roster!!”

So, how can you vote to support this potential Justice League Queer series? Votes are being counted over on DC Comics’ official Twitter account.

Right now, Justice League Queer is up against the Robins comic series, which would explore the relationship between Batman’s former sidekicks. As of this article’s publishing, Justice League Queer is behind 45% to 55%. But, the vote will continue until the end of April 5th. Then, the results of the tournament’s first round will be announced on April 8th. So if you want a queer Justice League, get to voting!

