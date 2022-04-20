Deborra-Lee Furness on Hugh: “If He Was Gay, He Could Be Gay!”

The gay rumors have been swirling around Hugh Jackman since The Greatest Showman star first appeared on our screens over four decades ago. The Tony award-winning actor is a quadruple threat – a very handsome actor, singer, and dancer. Starring now in the much-anticipated revival of The Music Man with Sutton Foster, the hunky Australian has gay men everywhere hoping to claim him for the queer team.

As much as we would love for Jackman, 53, to be part of the LGBTQ+ community the fact is he is a happily married hetero. Hugh has been married to Deborra-Lee Furness, 63, since 1996. They married eleven months after their first meeting and are raising two children together.

Furness recently spoke about all those gay rumors on the Not an Overnight Success podcast. Her responses highlight her sense of humor,

“I mean, hello guys – if he was gay, he could be gay!”

Furness even picked out a potential boyfriend for her non-gay husband,

“He didn’t have to hide in the closet anymore, and he’d be dating Brad Pitt, or whatever. Not that Brad’s gay, but you know what I’m saying!’

She did mention the absurdity of the nonstop rumors, “It’s so silly, and then people perpetuate silly things and it’s boring.” Jackman and Furness just celebrated their 26th wedding anniversary earlier this month.

