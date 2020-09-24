Denise Richards’ Hot Hubby Rocks Tight Jeans & Leaves Little To The Imagination

Denise Richards spent part of her debut season on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills talking about her amazing sex life with husband Aaron Phypers. She also openly boasted about what a big d**k he had to her fellow costars while he was sitting beside her in full embarrassment.

Not sure why he would feel that way as what she was bragging about appears to be quite accurate. The Drop Dead Gorgeous star and her hunky beau were spotted out getting food in Malibu on Wednesday, September 23, where there was something very appetizing to look at outside of their meal.

Aaron, who reminds me so much of the Brawny Paper Towel man come to life, dressed in the most relaxed manner in a black t-shirt and faded jeans. Get a closer look though (see pics HERE) as his apparently large package was on clear view. Oh Denise, you lucky, lucky girl!

Fans first got a sneak peak of what Aaron was packing last year when she posted the sexiest photo of him sleeping in bed with what appeared to be no clothes on (again, click HERE).

Aaron has been ranked as one of the hottest Real Housewives husbands of all time next to other chiseled men like his costar Mauricio Umansky and RHONJ‘s Joe Gorga.