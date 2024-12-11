Denver’s Jessica L’Whor Talks Drag Journey, Giving Back, & More

Colorado may be home to a variety of drag artists and entertainers, but not everyone is aware of exactly what it takes to stand out within the scene. It’s much more than getting dolled up and lip syncing to Lady Gaga’s latest song.

For Denver-based queen Jessica L’Whor, drag is a community and a lifestyle.

Advertisement

As one of the Mile High City’s most beloved producers, philanthropists, and emcees, L’Whor takes pride in making audience members leave feeling better than when they started. Her drag journey began in 2013 at Colorado State University, which was then used as a mask to cover her insecurities that ranged from body dysmorphia and eating disorders to depression and self-hatred. Therefore, L’Whor kept her personal life and drag separate, but over time, the art form would evolve into an integral aspect and become her full-time job.

Although L’Whor thrives on being a powerhouse performer, she also flourishes on fundraising and giving back to the community. Over the years, she has produced a variety of events with proceeds benefiting organizations including the National Breast Cancer Foundation, The National Center for Transgender Equality, Work Options for Women, The Dru Project, and The Trevor Project. She also participated in yearly fundraising for the victims of the Pulse Nightclub Massacre.

Advertisement

“Everything that I do in one way, shape, or form is going back to a community resource,” she says. “While it is not always apparent to the public, a major aspect of drag is the connection to a philanthropic foundation for entertainers to give back to communities in need.”

Instinct recently caught up with L’Whor to talk more about her illustrious career and building a strong drag empire, as well as how she specifically found her calling for drag, how her core values of community, hard work, kindness, individuality, and leadership have played a massive role in her success, her experience participating at this year’s Drag Con, and upcoming projects we should be on the lookout for.

Check out the full interview below.

Advertisement

Jessica L’Whor…

Follow L’Whor: Instagram | TikTok | YouTube | Website