Did Billionaire David Geffen Marry His Hot BF Over The Weekend?

Roger Friedman’s ShowBiz411 is reporting billionaire David Geffen tied the knot this past weekend with his boyfriend, model Donovan Michaels. The 80-year-old businessman and philanthropist reportedly married Michaels, 30, in a very private ceremony in Beverly Hills with just two other couples in attendance. There’s been no official announcement as yet, but last December Geffen shared a photo of the couple on a boat captioned, “Merry Christmas indeed!” But it seems the pic was deleted within hours.

Geffen – who founded Geffen Records, Asylum Records, and DGC Records – is reportedly worth $9.14 billion according to Bloomberg News.

In addition to his incredible success in show business, he’s just as well known for his philanthropy. Here are just a few examples:

In 2002, he made a $200 million endowment to the School of Medicine at UCLA. In 2012, he donated another $100 million to the school.

In 2015, Geffen pledged $100 million toward renovation of what was then called Avery Fisher Hall, part of Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York.

In June 2021, Geffen gifted $150 million to the Yale School of Drama which allowed the school to eliminate tuition for all students enrolled in masters, doctoral, and certificate programs.

In September 2021, Columbia Business School announced that Geffen had donated $75 million to support the school’s new facilities in the Manhattanville neighborhood.

Geffen’s social media accounts are now private, but let’s peruse the handsome Mr. Michaels’ Instagram account.

If the reports are true, congratulations to the happy couple!