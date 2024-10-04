Did Cooper Koch Wear a Prosthetic For His ‘Monsters’ Shower Scene?

Cooper Koch has been going viral for his sweet and endearing personality, well aside from the fact that the man is completely hot and is a living breathing Adonis!

Advertisement

here’s cooper being an angel for 27 second to brighten up your day pic.twitter.com/DKeCqupJVu — dakotaミ☆ cooper koch’s pr manager (@love4goose) September 30, 2024

The 28-year-old actor was cast to play Erik Menendez in Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan‘s Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story alongside Nicholas Alexander Chavez as his brother Lyle.

Advertisement

RELATED: Netflix’s True Crime Series Has a Lot of Great Looking Men!

Episode 5 of Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story is a 34 minute single shot that you can’t look away from. With breathtaking performances from Cooper Koch and Ari Graynor. Directed by Michael Uppendahl. pic.twitter.com/qdyJKrPbS1 — Netflix (@netflix) September 21, 2024

When Erik and Lyle are first put into jail, the former develops a fear of using the shower so he starts to stink. Once he does build the courage to take a shower, in the middle of the night, Erik is joined by another good-looking, tall hunk of an inmate. The two are both butt-naked in the open shower area and are thrust into a passionate and very palpable eye contact showering session. The two are far apart and watching each other clean themselves in a very intimate manner. The camera then pans to Koch looking completely naked, but the question is, was he really naked or was he wearing a prosthetic penis? Neither Cooper or the production team has answered this question but that leaves us all tingly and wanting to see more of Cooper’s work now doesn’t it?

is he serious pic.twitter.com/4fyuJpsEYi — dakotaミ☆ cooper koch’s pr manager (@love4goose) October 2, 2024

Advertisement

This isn’t the first time Koch has done full-frontal work. Back in 2022, Koch did another full-frontal nude (also here)scene for horror movie Swallowed. At the time, the actor was asked whether he had any apprehensions when it came to stripping down to his birthday suit in front of the camera. Ultimately, Koch seems to be perfectly comfortable with going nude so long as it contributes to the artistry of the film and not just to draw in clout. Moreover, he had this to say:

“For me… it’s not sexualized and for my character at least it’s about survival in the moment. It’s part of the story, it’s not flashy nudity that’s just there to garner some attention. I did Hair in college, where we all got naked on stage, and I did an art installation with a director where I was naked. So I’ve had some experience with with nudity as a performer before and it’s always been done really respectfully and artistically. I was definitely still a little nervous and apprehensive about it, but I think anyone would be that way. Ultimately though, it was great and I was super okay with it.”

Advertisement

So his real full-frontal scenes are out there, respectfully and artistically, for plot’s sake.

Advertisement

Cooper Koch has a fondness for unnerving and unsettling shows like Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, They/Them, and Swallowed, the latter of which he played an aspiring gay porn actor who gets into a drug smuggling horror situation.

You can stream Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story on Netflix.

Source: OMGBLOG, The Queer Review