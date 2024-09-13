Did Pit Crew Member Hint at Drag Race Dash?

A gagworthy milestone has been reached for Drag Race España–the show has introduced its first Pit Crew member to compete as a contestant. This is a first for the entire RuPaul’s Drag Race universe! No other Pit Crew member from any iteration of the franchise has transitioned from background support to contestant Guillermo “Guille” Flores, known in drag as Megui Yeillow, will make her debut on the show’s fourth season, premiering on September 22, 2024 on WOWPresents Plus. Megui had been a familiar face on Drag Race España as part of the Pit Crew, appearing across all seasons, including All Stars. This season she’s back–not in a Speedo, but to vie for the crown as a full-fledged contestant.

We knew there was something special about Guille Flores, when he was our Instinct Hottie of the Week in 2022. We quickly fell in love with the sexy dancer from Valencia, much like fans, because of his sense of humor and smoldering good looks. Now as a drag queen–she’s still smoking hot!

Megui Yeillow, who describes herself as a “complete performer from face to tits,” is known for her skills in lip-syncing, dancing, and overall stage presence. As a performer, she’s set to bring her dynamic energy and Pit Crew experience to the competition. The 31-year-old queen has positioned herself as the season’s “muscular queen,” highlighting her physical prowess and performance ability, which she hopes will help her dominate the challenges and avoid elimination​.

In our Instinct Hottie of the Week interview, Flores hinted at something special on the horizon for him. Fans knew he had dabbled in drag and with a close connection to the Drag Race España franchise, it was only a matter of time before he would paint those wicked dimples to the test.

INSTINCT: What haven’t you accomplished, personally or professionally, that you are wanting to do in the next 2-3 years?

GF: 🇪🇸 Profesionalmente lucho y sueño por alcanzar una nueva 🏁 meta dentro del mundo del arte y la danza. Tengo un objetivo en mente que próximamente podré desvelar. #sevienencositas 🇺🇸 Professionally I yearn and dream to reach a new 🏁 goal within the world of art and dance. I have a goal in mind that I will be able to reveal soon #thingsarecoming

Fans are excited to see how Megui will leverage her behind-the-scenes knowledge to compete for the title of Spain’s next Drag Superstar​.

If you follow Megui, you know that before the drag queen came to be, Flores was a hot daddy…literally. Aside from leading a busy life as a director of a dance studio and working in the media, he is co-parenting with his partner a little one that sometimes makes a cameo on his socials.

INSTINCT: What is your proudest moment in your life thus far?

GF: 🇪🇸 Profesionalmente poder haber abierto mi propia escuela de danza. Ser director de ella es algo que me tiene ahora bastante entretenido. Y evidentemente en mi vida personal sería ser padre. 🇺🇸 Professionally, having opened my own dance school. Being a director is something that has me quite busy now. And obviously in my personal life it is becoming a father.

INSTINCT: How is it being a dad?

GF: 🇪🇸 Es el mayor premio que me ha podido tocar. Aún no soy consciente de la suerte que tengo de tener a mi pequeña. Es verdad que me tiene al 100% absorbido y dedicado por completo pero es que el amor que siento es inexplicable. Doy mi vida por ella. 🇺🇸 It’s the biggest prize I could ever have. I still don’t know how lucky I am to have my little girl yet. It’s true that she has me 100% absorbed and completely dedicated, but the love I feel is inexplicable. I would give my life for her.

By now we know that Megui Yeillow promises to be the muscular queen of Drag Race España 4. But what really makes the dancing drag performer tick?

INSTINCT: Other than your professional work and making content, what other things bring you joy?

GF: 🇪🇸Me encanta hacer deporte en el gym. Si. Es allí donde descargo mucha energía. También me gusta y apasiona el diseño y la moda. Me encanta diseñar ropa para espectáculos. Pero… hay una cosa que me vuelve loco y es comer en abundancia gominolas. 🍭 🇺🇸 I love doing sports at the gym. Yeah. That’s where I unload a lot of energy. I also love and am passionate about design and fashion. I love designing clothes for shows. But there is one thing that drives me crazy and it is eating gummies in abundance. 🍭

INSTINCT: What do you think is the most attractive part about yourself?

GF: 🇪🇸No se porque dicen que es mi culo porque también tengo una sonrisa muy bonita 😜 🇺🇸 I don’t know why they say it’s my ass because I also have a very pretty smile 😜

INSTINCT: What brings you happiness?

GF: 🇪🇸 Las vacaciones de verano hahaha 🇺🇸The summer holiday hahaha

INSTINCT: What, to you, defines sexy?

GF: 🇪🇸 Creo que algo sexy es algo que te despierta curiosidad y deseo. Puede haber algo mínimamente sexy que te puede gustar y atraer. O incluso algo muuuuy sexy que te llega a provocar deseo y ganas de tocar, lamber, comer, besar…😈 🇺🇸 I think something sexy is something that makes you curious and desire. There may be something minimally sexy you can like and attract. Or even something very sexy that gets you to make you desire to play, lick, eat, kiss… 😈

INSTINCT: What’s something about you that most people wouldn’t know?

GF: 🇪🇸 Creo que soy bastante transparente y quien me conoce un poco me conoce por completo pero poca gente sabe que odio, detesto y me dan mucho asco las olivas!!! 🫒 hahaha 🇺🇸 I think I am quite transparent and those who know me just a little bit know me completely. But few people know I hate, hate and am disgusted by olives!! hahaha

Watch Drag Race España Season 4 on WOWPresents Plus and see who will take home the crown. Will it be our first ever Pit Crew member turned contestant?